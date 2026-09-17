GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE strongly condemns Houthis' attempt to target Mecca

UAE reiterates full solidarity with Saudi Arabia after drone targeting incident

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE strongly condemns Houthis' attempt to target Mecca

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s attempt to target Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using a drone.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned the targeting of Mecca as a "cowardly terrorist attack" after Yemen's Houthis denied launching a drone at the holy city.

The Gulf kingdom "reaffirms its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend the security of the two holy mosques, the pilgrims, and the entire Saudi territory, its citizens, and its residents," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A battle tank advances during ongoing fighting between Houthi and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces along the frontlines in al-Kadha, west of Taiz in western Yemen, on September 16, 2026.

Houthis: Saudi Arabia launched 40 strikes in Yemen

9m read
The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis accused the rebels on September 16, 2026, of targeting Islam's holy city Mecca, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and deepening the conflict roiling the region.

Saudi says Houthis targeted Mecca, vows retaliation

4m read
Granite-built mosque dating to the first century of the Islamic calendar was unearthed at the Al Maallamah site in Saudi Arabia's southwestern Baha region.

Ancient mosque discovered at Saudi Al Maallamah site

2m read
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources announced September 23, 2026 as an official National Day holiday for workers in private and non-profit organisations.

Saudi Arabia sets September 23 National Day holiday

1m read