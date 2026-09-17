UAE strongly condemns Houthis' attempt to target Mecca

UAE reiterates full solidarity with Saudi Arabia after drone targeting incident
ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s attempt to target Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia using a drone.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.
The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned the targeting of Mecca as a "cowardly terrorist attack" after Yemen's Houthis denied launching a drone at the holy city.
The Gulf kingdom "reaffirms its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend the security of the two holy mosques, the pilgrims, and the entire Saudi territory, its citizens, and its residents," the foreign ministry said in a statement.