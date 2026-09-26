GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey reaffirm joint defence pact under Mecca agreement

Military chiefs condemn attacks on Mecca, pledge stronger collective defence

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish forces deepen coordination to bolster deterrence
Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish forces deepen coordination to bolster deterrence
X

The defence chiefs of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey met in Riyadh on Friday, reaffirming their commitment to collective defence and the immediate implementation of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

During the meeting, the military chiefs reviewed the security situation and threats facing Saudi Arabia and condemned attacks targeting Mecca and the Kingdom’s civilian and economic infrastructure, SPA reported.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

They praised the Saudi Armed Forces for their vigilance and professionalism in protecting citizens and residents and safeguarding the Kingdom’s security.

Focus on military cooperation

The three sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among their armed forces, including enhanced intelligence sharing, military coordination and the integration of capabilities to bolster deterrence and collective defence.

They also highlighted the longstanding ties and mutual trust between the peoples and armed forces of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey.

The participants said the Riyadh meeting reflected the strength of their defence partnership and their shared determination to translate commitments under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement into effective military cooperation.

They reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence and stressed their determination

Related Topics:
PakistanSaudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A battle tank advances during ongoing fighting between Houthi and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces along the frontlines in al-Kadha, west of Taiz in western Yemen, on September 16, 2026.

Trump says US-Iran war may be 'nearing end'

14m read
UAE strongly condemns Houthis' attempt to target Mecca

UAE strongly condemns Houthis' attempt to target Mecca

1m read
The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis accused the rebels on September 16, 2026, of targeting Islam's holy city Mecca, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and deepening the conflict roiling the region.

Saudi says Houthis targeted Mecca, vows retaliation

4m read
A defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan establishes a new security alliance seeking to deter a bellicose Iran, offset an unreliable US and send a message to Israel, analysts say.

Trump hails ‘Big, Bold’ Mecca defence pact

2m read