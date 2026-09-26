Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey reaffirm joint defence pact under Mecca agreement

Military chiefs condemn attacks on Mecca, pledge stronger collective defence
The defence chiefs of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey met in Riyadh on Friday, reaffirming their commitment to collective defence and the immediate implementation of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
During the meeting, the military chiefs reviewed the security situation and threats facing Saudi Arabia and condemned attacks targeting Mecca and the Kingdom’s civilian and economic infrastructure, SPA reported.
They praised the Saudi Armed Forces for their vigilance and professionalism in protecting citizens and residents and safeguarding the Kingdom’s security.
The three sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among their armed forces, including enhanced intelligence sharing, military coordination and the integration of capabilities to bolster deterrence and collective defence.
They also highlighted the longstanding ties and mutual trust between the peoples and armed forces of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey.
The participants said the Riyadh meeting reflected the strength of their defence partnership and their shared determination to translate commitments under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement into effective military cooperation.
They reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence and stressed their determination