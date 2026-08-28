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Kuwait, Pakistan sign defence and military cooperation agreement

Agreement aims to boost operational coordination, expertise sharing and military readiness

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The agreement was announced in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Defense during the Kuwaiti Defense Minister's official visit to Pakistan.
The agreement was announced in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Defense during the Kuwaiti Defense Minister's official visit to Pakistan.
KUNA

Dubai: Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Mohammad Asif, signed a joint defense and military cooperation agreement in Islamabad, Kuwait news agency (KUNA) reported.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Lieu. Gen. Khaled Al Shuraiaan, and Ambassador in Islamabad Nassar Al Mutairi.

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The agreement was announced in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Defense on Thursday, during the Kuwaiti Defense Minister's official visit to Pakistan, where he was accorded a formal military reception.

The statement indicated that the meeting reviewed Kuwaiti-Pakistani relations and discussed prospects for close cooperation in the military and defense fields.

They also discussed latest regional and international developments, issues of common interest, and efforts to address them in a way that contributes to supporting security and stability in the region and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

It explained that the agreement signing represents a significant milestone in the military and defense cooperation between the two countries, as it provides a framework to enhance operational coordination, exchange expertise, and raise the level of readiness and integration between the armed forces, serving common interests and contributing to regional security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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