State Security Appeals Court also imposes combined KD6.283 million fine
Dubai: Kuwait’s State Security Appeals Court has sentenced three Kuwaiti citizens and a Lebanese national to 10 years in prison after convicting them of joining and financing Hezbollah, and imposed fines totalling KD6.283 million, according to a local media report.
The court acquitted other defendants in the case, including a Kuwaiti woman, the report said. The case followed investigations by Kuwait’s State Security Service and Financial Intelligence Unit.
The ruling was among verdicts issued in two separate cases involving alleged membership and financing of Hezbollah.
In the second case, the appeals court sentenced a Kuwaiti citizen to seven years in prison and fined him KD6 million after finding him guilty of joining and financing Hezbollah through a charitable committee, according to the report.
The case followed an earlier ruling by Kuwait’s Court of Cassation against the defendant, the report said.
The verdicts come as Kuwait has been strengthening oversight of charitable activities and financial flows. A new law issued this month established a regulatory framework for charitable and humanitarian work, with authorities saying it was intended to strengthen governance and reduce risks including money laundering and terrorist financing.