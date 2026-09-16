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Kuwait court jails three Kuwaitis, Lebanese for 10 years over Lebanon's Hezbollah links

State Security Appeals Court also imposes combined KD6.283 million fine

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three Kuwaitis and a Lebanese have been sentenced to 10 years in prison after convicting them of joining and financing Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Three Kuwaitis and a Lebanese have been sentenced to 10 years in prison after convicting them of joining and financing Lebanon's Hezbollah.
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Dubai: Kuwait’s State Security Appeals Court has sentenced three Kuwaiti citizens and a Lebanese national to 10 years in prison after convicting them of joining and financing Hezbollah, and imposed fines totalling KD6.283 million, according to a local media report.

The court acquitted other defendants in the case, including a Kuwaiti woman, the report said. The case followed investigations by Kuwait’s State Security Service and Financial Intelligence Unit.

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The ruling was among verdicts issued in two separate cases involving alleged membership and financing of Hezbollah.

In the second case, the appeals court sentenced a Kuwaiti citizen to seven years in prison and fined him KD6 million after finding him guilty of joining and financing Hezbollah through a charitable committee, according to the report.

The case followed an earlier ruling by Kuwait’s Court of Cassation against the defendant, the report said.

The verdicts come as Kuwait has been strengthening oversight of charitable activities and financial flows. A new law issued this month established a regulatory framework for charitable and humanitarian work, with authorities saying it was intended to strengthen governance and reduce risks including money laundering and terrorist financing.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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