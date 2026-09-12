Israel-Lebanon Rome talks pushed to October as Hezbollah strikes intensify

TOPSHOT - A photograph taken from the southern Lebanese village of al-Hanniyeh shows smoke as it rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the nearby village of al-Mansouri in September 5, 2026. Israeli strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon late on September 4, 2026, killed at least three people and injured 23, the Lebanese health ministry said. The strikes came despite a truce between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP) / AFP