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Kuwait air defences intercept hostile drones following Iran threats

Authorities say drone shrapnel caused damage as Kuwait confronts Iranian attacks

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
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A view of Kuwait City.
A view of Kuwait City.
AFP

Kuwait said its air-defence systems are responding to threats, with the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirming that any explosions heard in the country are likely the sound of air-defence systems intercepting incoming targets.

The activation of Kuwaiti air defences was triggered by hostile missiles and drones, following Iranian threats.

The General Staff of the Army notes that the sounds of explosions, if heard, are the result of air defence systems intercepting the hostile attacks.

Authorities urged residents to remain calm and follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

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"Everyone is requested to adhere to the security and safety instructions issued by the competent authorities," the country's Army stated.

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