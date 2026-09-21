Applications were filed by women whose Kuwaiti citizenship had been revoked
Kuwait: The Syrian Embassy in Kuwait has received 1,277 applications from women whose Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked and who are seeking to regularise their status in relation to Syrian citizenship, Chargé d’Affaires Tamim Al Madani said.
Al Madani said 1,270 cases had been processed so far, while the remaining applications were still being completed. The embassy is finalising the required documentation before referring the files to the relevant authorities in Syria and following up on them, according to Al Seyassah newspaper.
He said the embassy had completed 46,852 consular transactions since January, covering a range of services for the Syrian community in Kuwait.
Al Madani said efforts were under way to organise appointments and queues, simplify procedures and make required documentation clear in advance. Humanitarian and emergency cases are given priority to speed up processing and reduce the number of visits applicants need to make.
He said progress had also been made in clearing backlogs, managing the flow of visitors and reducing waiting times, although some transactions still depend on approvals and procedures by the relevant authorities in Syria.
The embassy is coordinating with Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant authorities, Al Madani said, adding that the cooperation had helped resolve several issues and process transactions involving Syrian citizens in Kuwait.
He said the embassy adheres to the fees and regulations set by the relevant Syrian authorities, with any changes to charges or required documents announced through its official channels.
Al Madani urged members of the Syrian community to follow official announcements, ensure that all required documents are complete before visiting the embassy and comply with Kuwaiti residency rules and other laws and regulations.