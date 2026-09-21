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Mecca Grand Mosque muezzin Ibrahim Al Madani dies

Muezzin was known for Fajr call to prayer and takbeers at Masjid Al Haram

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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News of Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media, where recordings and videos of him delivering the adhan and takbeers at the Grand Mosque were widely shared.
News of Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media, where recordings and videos of him delivering the adhan and takbeers at the Grand Mosque were widely shared.
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Dubai: Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani, a muezzin at Mecca's Grand Mosque and a member of its muezzins' platform, died on Monday, according to reports circulated by staff of the Two Holy Mosques and followers of the call to prayer on social media.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media, where recordings and videos of Sheikh Al Madani delivering the adhan and takbeers at the Grand Mosque were widely shared. A hashtag bearing his name also circulated following news of his death.

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Sheikh Al Madani was one of 24 principal muezzins at the Grand Mosque. Six of them take turns each day to deliver the call to prayer for the five daily prayers, in addition to the first call for the dawn prayer. 

He was known for his dawn adhan and his recitation of the takbeers, and he also carried out the duty of relaying the imam's takbeers to worshippers from the mosque's muezzins' platform.

He was particularly known for the Fajr adhan and for reciting the takbeers. He also performed tabligh, repeating the imam's words so they could be heard by worshippers throughout the mosque.

Audio recordings and video clips of Sheikh Al Madani's calls to prayer and takbeers from the Grand Mosque spread widely online, and a hashtag bearing his name began trending as news of his death circulated.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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