Muezzin was known for Fajr call to prayer and takbeers at Masjid Al Haram
Dubai: Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani, a muezzin at Mecca's Grand Mosque and a member of its muezzins' platform, died on Monday, according to reports circulated by staff of the Two Holy Mosques and followers of the call to prayer on social media.
News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media, where recordings and videos of Sheikh Al Madani delivering the adhan and takbeers at the Grand Mosque were widely shared. A hashtag bearing his name also circulated following news of his death.
Sheikh Al Madani was one of 24 principal muezzins at the Grand Mosque. Six of them take turns each day to deliver the call to prayer for the five daily prayers, in addition to the first call for the dawn prayer.
He was known for his dawn adhan and his recitation of the takbeers, and he also carried out the duty of relaying the imam's takbeers to worshippers from the mosque's muezzins' platform.
He was particularly known for the Fajr adhan and for reciting the takbeers. He also performed tabligh, repeating the imam's words so they could be heard by worshippers throughout the mosque.
Audio recordings and video clips of Sheikh Al Madani's calls to prayer and takbeers from the Grand Mosque spread widely online, and a hashtag bearing his name began trending as news of his death circulated.