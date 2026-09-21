Dubai: US visa applicants in several categories will face expanded scrutiny of their online presence from October 1 , with the US Department of State instructing newly covered applicants to keep their social media profiles public or open as part of the visa screening process.

“Every visa adjudication is fundamentally a national security decision,” the department said. It added that applicants must be able to demonstrate their eligibility for the visa requested, including a genuine intention to comply with the terms of admission.

The department said it relies on “every available source of information” during visa screening to identify applicants who may be inadmissible to the US, including those who pose a threat to national security or public safety.

The move is relevant to Gulf-based professionals, media workers and families travelling to the US, and comes as Washington expands the use of online screening while also introducing broader changes to visa and immigration processing.

The global pause is significant because US embassies and consulates conduct hundreds of thousands of immigrant visa interviews each year, many involving relatives of US citizens or permanent residents. The US issued around 600,000 immigrant visas in 2024, according to a Reuters report.

After the court ruling, the State Department temporarily paused immigrant visa interviews at its missions worldwide while staff underwent new training on assessing whether applicants could support themselves in the US without relying on public benefits.

The requirement adds to online presence screening already used for several other visa categories, including F-1 and M-1 students; H-1B, H-3 and certain H-4 temporary workers and dependants; J-1 and J-2 exchange visitors; K-1, K-2 and K-3 fiancé and dependant visas; Q cultural exchange participants; R religious workers; and S, T and U visa applicants, as well as certain diplomatic and official visa categories.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.