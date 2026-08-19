Creators warned against using vulnerable people for entertainment, attention or views
Dubai: Oman’s Public Prosecution has warned content creators against exploiting children under 15 or domestic workers in social media content, saying offenders could face up to three years in prison and a fine of OMR5,000.
The warning is part of an awareness campaign urging creators to consider the consequences of using children and vulnerable individuals in content produced for entertainment, attention or online views.
The Public Prosecution said publishing material that promotes violence or excessive fear among children is also punishable under Article 36/7 of the Cybercrime Law, issued under Royal Decree No. 61/2026.
Authorities cautioned against turning children or domestic workers into subjects of harmful or negative content, stressing that material published online could have lasting consequences for those involved.
Content creators were also warned against publishing frightening or disturbing material that could adversely affect children’s wellbeing.
The Public Prosecution urged social media users to consider the potential psychological and social impact on children before filming, creating or sharing such material.
Under the provisions highlighted by prosecutors, violations can carry a prison sentence of up to three years, a fine of up to OMR5,000, or either penalty.