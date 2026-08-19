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Oman warns of jail, OMR5,000 fine for exploiting kids, domestic workers online

Creators warned against using vulnerable people for entertainment, attention or views

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman warns content creators that exploiting children or domestic workers online can lead to three years in jail and fines up to OMR5,000 under cybercrime laws.
Oman warns content creators that exploiting children or domestic workers online can lead to three years in jail and fines up to OMR5,000 under cybercrime laws.
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Dubai: Oman’s Public Prosecution has warned content creators against exploiting children under 15 or domestic workers in social media content, saying offenders could face up to three years in prison and a fine of OMR5,000.

The warning is part of an awareness campaign urging creators to consider the consequences of using children and vulnerable individuals in content produced for entertainment, attention or online views.

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The Public Prosecution said publishing material that promotes violence or excessive fear among children is also punishable under Article 36/7 of the Cybercrime Law, issued under Royal Decree No. 61/2026.

Authorities cautioned against turning children or domestic workers into subjects of harmful or negative content, stressing that material published online could have lasting consequences for those involved.

Content creators were also warned against publishing frightening or disturbing material that could adversely affect children’s wellbeing.

The Public Prosecution urged social media users to consider the potential psychological and social impact on children before filming, creating or sharing such material.

Under the provisions highlighted by prosecutors, violations can carry a prison sentence of up to three years, a fine of up to OMR5,000, or either penalty.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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