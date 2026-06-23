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Oman weighs social media ban for children under 16

Telecoms regulator launches public consultation on draft law

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
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Oman is considering banning children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms and has launched a public consultation on draft regulations designed to strengthen child protection in the digital environment.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said the consultation seeks feedback from government entities, technology companies, experts, parents and the wider public on proposed rules governing children's access to social media.

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The initiative comes amid growing international efforts to regulate minors' use of digital platforms and follows a decision by the UAE to restrict access to social media for children under 15.

According to the consultation document, discussions will focus on legal, regulatory and technical measures to protect children online, including age-verification systems, restrictions on exposure to inappropriate content, and the responsibilities of digital platforms.

The proposed framework will also examine the role of parents and guardians in supervising children's online activities.

The TRA said comments and recommendations submitted during the consultation would help shape future legislation and ensure it aligns with international best practices for online child safety.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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