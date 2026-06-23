Telecoms regulator launches public consultation on draft law
Oman is considering banning children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms and has launched a public consultation on draft regulations designed to strengthen child protection in the digital environment.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) said the consultation seeks feedback from government entities, technology companies, experts, parents and the wider public on proposed rules governing children's access to social media.
The initiative comes amid growing international efforts to regulate minors' use of digital platforms and follows a decision by the UAE to restrict access to social media for children under 15.
According to the consultation document, discussions will focus on legal, regulatory and technical measures to protect children online, including age-verification systems, restrictions on exposure to inappropriate content, and the responsibilities of digital platforms.
The proposed framework will also examine the role of parents and guardians in supervising children's online activities.
The TRA said comments and recommendations submitted during the consultation would help shape future legislation and ensure it aligns with international best practices for online child safety.