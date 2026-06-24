Psychiatrists and paediatricians reveal cases of sleep loss, aggression, deepfake trauma
Dubai: When a mother in Dubai discovered her 14-year-old daughter was running three separate social media accounts — one public, one private, and a third for a tight circle of friends — little did she assume that things were not under control. When she had access to one account, what she found in those conversations shook her.
The messages were not age-appropriate and involved discussions a child of her age would not normally be exposed to. Unsure how to respond, she sought help from Dr Damanjit Kaur, Specialist Psychiatrist at Burjeel Medical Center, Dubai Silicon Oasis.
"Children in this age group are in a critical developmental stage," Dr Kaur told Gulf News. "Social media exposes them to an overwhelming amount of information, much of which is not suitable for their age."
The UAE's recent decision to ban social media for children under 15 has drawn wide support from mental health professionals, paediatricians, and researchers who say such cases have become prevalent and the ban could help prevent them.
The consultation evolved into a family therapy session, with the teenager and her mother working through conflict and boundary-setting together. The teen identified her stressors and learned coping strategies; the mother received guidance on emotional support.
"Both were encouraged to use 'I feel' statements instead of blame-based language and openly discuss mutually agreed screen-time boundaries," Dr Kaur said.
The mother welcomed the government's move. "This is not just about limiting social media. It is about protecting childhood, supporting mental well-being, and building a healthier future for our children."
Dr Kaur noted that while children aged 11 to 15 reportedly average five hours of screen time daily, many of her patients clock seven to eight hours or more, leading to eye strain, headaches, neck pain, insomnia, shortened attention spans, and disrupted emotional regulation.
Dr Bino Mary Chacko, Specialist Psychiatrist at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi, is treating a 15-year-old girl whose relationship with her phone has become the central conflict in her family. Every attempt by her parents to limit screen time causes her mood to deteriorate sharply.
"When her parents try to restrict access, her mood swings worsen, and there have been instances of aggression and self-harming behaviour. This shows why sudden restriction is not the right approach," Dr Chacko said.
She said she conducts a psychological assessment first, then gradually reduces screen time using positive reinforcement and alternative activities since going cold turkey can cause more harm than good.
"Social media has strong addictive potential because of constant visual stimulation and its effect on the brain's reward pathway. For children, the stimulation is much stronger, and the excitement they get from screens is not easily replaced by books or routine activities."
Long-term risks include obesity, worsening ADHD symptoms, mood disorders, and a loss of empathy from reduced face-to-face interaction. "What we are losing today is childhood itself," she said. "If we can pull children away from excessive screen use, we can help give them their childhood back."
Dr Sneha John, Specialist Psychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic in Dubai, sees a consistent pattern: children who experience persistent anxiety the moment they are separated from their devices.
"They become overly concerned about what others think of them online, or spend large amounts of time comparing themselves to their peers," she said.
Exposure to unrealistic lifestyles, appearance-focused content, and the pressure to stay constantly connected can affect confidence and mood before children have developed the tools to cope.
Late-evening device use is making it difficult for children to wind down, with poor sleep directly affecting attention, emotional regulation, behaviour, and academic performance. It is a cycle that compounds over time.
Dr John also highlighted the loss of real-world social skills. "Childhood is a time when children learn to read social cues, manage disagreements, develop empathy, and build friendships. These skills are best learned through face-to-face interactions rather than through a screen."
Her advice to parents: replace rather than simply remove. "Children are more likely to reduce their reliance on social media when they have meaningful alternatives." She suggested sports, creative activities, and offline time with friends, and urged parents to model good habits — device-free mealtimes, screen limits before bed, and regular family conversations.
Dr Anusha Saini, Specialist Paediatrician at Aster Clinic Qusais on Damascus Street, regularly sees children with headaches, eye discomfort, neck pain, poor posture, and sleep disturbances linked to prolonged screen use.
One recent case involved a 12-year-old spending over six hours daily on social media and gaming, who experienced recurring headaches, neck pain, and difficulty sleeping.
"After implementing structured screen-time limits, encouraging outdoor activities, correcting posture, and improving bedtime routines, the symptoms improved significantly within a few weeks," Dr Saini said.
Screens suppress melatonin production, she explained, while prolonged device use causes "tech neck" — pain in the neck, shoulders, and back from hours hunched over a phone or tablet. She recommended the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds, and avoid screens at least an hour before bed.
Perhaps the most troubling dimension remains largely invisible to parents: children's growing fear of deepfake abuse.
Dr Alison Burrows, professor in the Department of Education and Early Childhood Studies at Middlesex University Dubai and co-founder of the Screenwise Child UAE movement, drew on interviews with nearly 100 UAE teenagers.
She said deepfakes have emerged as one of the most consistent fears among young people—for both boys and girls.
Cases of fake accounts circulating explicit AI-generated images of schoolgirls have been reported globally. In one case she cited, a student left her school after being traumatised by the circulation of deepfake images.
Her research found that most teenagers received their first smartphone between ages nine and 12, all had social media accounts, and most failed in their own attempts to limit use through app timers and screen-time controls. "Almost every teenager I've spoken to knows they shouldn't be scrolling for hours on end. Even when they try to restrict their own use, they have a really hard time getting off social media."
Dr Burrows welcomed the UAE's decision but cautioned against complacency. Children may still access social media through secret accounts set up with someone else's help or borrowed devices, she cautioned parents.
She also flagged an emerging concern: restricted children may turn to AI chatbots as an alternative, a shift researchers worldwide are only beginning to study.
"A ban is not a silver bullet. But it is a step in the right direction,” she added.