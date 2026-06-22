UAE's under-15 social media ban: What TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, X must do and penalties if they don't

Explained: What happens to existing accounts of kids and if they use parents' accounts
Abu Dhabi: TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and X now have up to 12 months to overhaul how they handle young users in the UAE or face administrative penalties and the risk of being penalised with restrictions in the country.
The UAE Cabinet's recent resolution banning children under 15 from social media places sweeping obligations on all five platforms, from verified age-checks to disabled advertising targeting, and raises urgent questions for thousands of families: what happens to accounts children already hold, and what if they simply log in through a parent's profile?
The obligations are significant. Going well beyond self-declaration, each platform must implement reliable age-verification mechanisms.
They are required to use methods such as government digital identity, biometric matching or AI-based age estimation.
They must prevent children under 15 from creating personal accounts, actively detect and block attempts to get around age requirements, provide parental control tools, conduct regular child-safety risk assessments and meet reporting and transparency standards.
For users aged 15 to 16, platforms must additionally introduce usage time limits, screen-time management tools, restrictions on contact with unknown users, controls on messaging and livestreaming features, and curbs on aggressive algorithmic recommendations.
Platforms that fail to protect children will face consequences.
While the resolution does not set out a standalone penalty schedule, enforcement authority rests with competent UAE authorities under the broader digital child safety framework. Where violations or negligence are found, authorities may impose administrative penalties.
Oversight and supervision of platforms' compliance with the obligations, controls, and standards set out in the resolution are assigned to the National Media Authority, and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, each within its respective jurisdiction.
These entities will have the authority to take all necessary measures in the event of non-compliance, including warning or partial or full blocking of platforms or the imposition of applicable administrative penalties while observing graduated enforcement.
For children currently under 15 who already hold accounts on the covered platforms, those accounts will no longer be permissible.
Their accounts must be disabled by the platforms themselves, not by the children or their parents.
Children aged 15 to under 16 may keep access, but only under enhanced safeguards. Platforms have been given a transition period of up to 12 months following the resolution's publication in the Official Gazette to adapt their systems and roll out the required controls progressively.
The resolution recognises that many children already use social media as part of their daily routines and that meaningful change requires support rather than sudden restriction.
For this reason, the approach focuses on gradual transition, practical guidance, and helping families identify positive alternatives rather than simply limiting access.
Families will receive support through awareness materials, guidance resources, and tools that encourage healthier digital habits. These efforts will be complemented by promoting alternative activities such as sports, creative pursuits, educational opportunities, and safe age-appropriate digital content.
The objective is to help children adapt, build new habits, and engage more actively with their surroundings while maintaining a healthy balance between digital engagement and real-world social, cultural, and developmental experiences.
The resolution directly anticipates this workaround. Platforms are required to take reasonable steps to detect and disable non-compliant accounts, including those being used by children through a parent's or guardian's profile.
The framework places responsibility squarely on platforms to make circumvention difficult, while also recognising that caregivers play a shared role in ensuring safeguards are not bypassed at home.
It is worth noting that parental consent is explicitly not recognised as an exception to the under-15 prohibition.
Beyond access restrictions, platforms are prohibited from targeting children through tracking-based advertising and behavioural profiling.
This measure goes beyond simple age-gating and addresses how platforms have long monetised young users.
Age-verification systems must collect only the minimum data necessary, process it securely and avoid retaining sensitive information beyond what is strictly required.
The framework is designed to deliver effective protection without enabling intrusive surveillance of children or their families.
The multiple age-verification methods approved include government digital identity, ID verification, biometric matching, or AI-based estimation.
What is explicitly not acceptable is simple self-declaration without proper assurance.
The resolution will take effect after publication in the Official Gazette, with the 12-month transition window giving platforms time to put the required systems in place. Authorities are expected to announce the full implementation framework and enforcement procedures in the coming weeks.