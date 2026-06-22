Be accurate - it must reliably confirm or estimate a user's age with a high level of accuracy, making it difficult to bypass or trick

Limit data collection - platforms can only collect the bare minimum personal data needed to verify age, with no unnecessary expansion of what's gathered

Follow data protection principles - the system must comply with data minimisation, purpose limitation, and processing security rules. Biometric data and official documents must not be kept any longer than is strictly necessary to complete the verification

Be non-discriminatory - the system must not unfairly disadvantage or technically exclude any category of user

Integrate with national systems - it must be capable of connecting with officially approved national age verification systems when requested

Be open to regulatory audit - the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) must be able to review and audit how the system works at any time

Be transparent to users - clear and easy-to-understand information about how the age verification works must be made available to all users