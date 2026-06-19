UAE parents of child stars welcome under-15s social ban despite 'owing careers to social media'

A similar view is shared by Dubai-based entrepreneur Purwanti Paille, whose daughter, singer Celinedee Matahari, has built an audience through social media while pursuing a career in music. Her career folklore is all about Oscar-winning AR Rahman discovering her her. A reel posted of their interaction went viral and helped her nab projects in India. Born to an Indonesian mother and a French Father, that video of her playing for AR Rahman went viral and she is in an all-India music tour.