Arab Media Summit Mallathon builds momentum for region's biggest media gathering

Media professionals, content creators, influencers gather for a morning run at Dubai Mall
Dubai: The conversations that will shape the future of Arab media began with a step forward, quite literally.
Before the region’s leading media figures gather in September for the Arab Media Summit 2026, over 350 journalists, content creators, influencers and industry professionals have come together at The Dubai Mall on July 23 for the Arab Media Summit Mallathon, turning a morning of movement into an opportunity for connection, conversation, and collaboration.
Organised by the Dubai Press Club in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council as part of the Dubai Mallathon initiative, the event has been held under the theme ‘Arab Media Moves Towards the Summit’, bringing the media community together in a setting outside the traditional conference environment.
The Mallathon has combined physical activity with professional networking, creating a platform where ideas were exchanged alongside conversations among peers from across the region.
“The event was designed to engage the media community ahead of the summit. It’s a symbolic format, accelerating preparations for the event, and it encourages participants to contribute ideas and perspectives that can advise the sector and strengthen its competitiveness,” Wedad Kahoor, section head of the media talent development at Dubai Press Club, told Gulf News.
She added, “We also have a lot of exclusive opportunities and parternships that attendees will learn through masterclasses that will be delivered in the summit.”
For participants, the event has offered a fresh approach to industry engagement, replacing formal meeting rooms with a more interactive experience designed to strengthen relationships ahead of one of the Arab world’s most anticipated media events.
Media professionals, digital creators, and social media influencers have used the occasion to connect with colleagues, discuss industry trends, and look ahead to the conversations expected at the Arab Media Summit.
“It’s my first time and I really appreciate it because they make this for our health. It was so fun for me,” shared social media creator Badr Tariq.
Looking ahead to September, Tariq has expressed hope to learn from some of the region's leading digital personalities.
“My goal is to be there in the Arab Media Summit and get insights from the experiences of big social media personalities. I want to know how we can work in the future.”
On the other hand, content creator Dr. Ayesha Aljanahi has bared that the event showcased the value of bringing together professionals from different platforms.
“It feels great because we can give so much for this event. We can communicate with the people and share our experiences. It is great to mingle with people and share our knowledge,” exclaimed Aljanahi.
She has been eager to take part in conversations surrounding children and social media during this year's summit.
“I am looking forward in the discussion of children experiences in social media during the upcoming Arab Media Summit. This topic has been highlighted before but this time there is a strict rule for children on being on social media. This information will really benefit the people.”
The initiative has also highlighted the growing role of collaboration across traditional media, digital platforms, and emerging creative industries as the sector continues to evolve.
The Arab Media Summit has become the region’s leading platform for exploring the forces transforming media, from technological advances and changing audience habits to new approaches in storytelling and content creation.
With a legacy spanning more than 25 years, beginning with the launch of the Arab Media Forum, the summit has continued to bring together prominent Arab political figures, thought leaders, decision-makers, media organisations, and content creators to exchange ideas and develop solutions for the future of the industry.
The 2026 edition will feature an expanded programme of specialised forums, including the Arab Media Forum, the Government Communication Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, and the Film and Gaming Forum.
Together, these platforms will examine the future of media and content creation across different sectors while encouraging partnerships and innovation.
The momentum behind the Arab Media Summit has continued to grow, with the 2025 edition attracting more than 8,000 media professionals from the UAE, the region, and around the world.
Moreover, the event has generated significant digital engagement, with more than 40,000 social media posts, over 150 million views, and nearly 16 million engagements, reflecting the summit’s expanding influence.
As the countdown to the 2026 edition continues, the Arab Media Summit Mallathon has marked more than just a community activity, it was an early gathering of a media ecosystem preparing to discuss what comes next.