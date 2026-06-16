UAE latest country to ban social media for under-15s: Full list of nations leading the crackdown

From UAE to Australia, nations move to lock children out of major platforms
Dubai: The UAE has become the latest nation to ban children under 15 from social media, following strict new under-16 restrictions in the UK and Australia.
Driven by rising concerns over cyberbullying, mental health, and online predators, a growing wave of global governments are shifting away from content moderation toward outright access bans for minors.
Here is a complete breakdown of every country restricting or banning social media for children.
The UAE Cabinet has banned children under 15 from creating or using social media accounts. Those aged 15–16 will have restricted access, with safeguards including age-appropriate content filters, disabled stranger interactions, screen time limits, and parental controls. Platforms have up to 12 months to comply.
In 2026, the UAE also introduced one of the region's most comprehensive child online safety laws, covering global apps like TikTok, Twitch, Roblox and e-commerce platforms. The Child Digital Safety (CDS) Law tightens rules around harmful content, addictive design, and children's data collection.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a ban on June 15, 2026, prohibiting children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, and X. Messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal are exempt. Tech companies will be required to prevent under-16s from creating accounts, and existing profiles are expected to be deactivated.
Australia was the first country in the world to pass a social media ban for children, with legislation taking effect in December 2025. The minimum age to hold an account on designated platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick, is 16.
Indonesia became the first non-Western country to enforce age-based digital restrictions, with its ban for under-16s taking effect on March 28, 2026. High-risk platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bigo Live, and Roblox are required to deactivate underage accounts. Non-compliance could result in fines, temporary suspensions, or loss of market access.
Malaysia's ban came into force on June 1, 2026 under the Child Protection Code of the Online Safety Act. Major platforms must restrict registrations for under-16s and implement age verification using government-issued identity documents. Existing underage users have a six-month window for age verification, with one month to transfer data if they are found to be under 16.
The Turkish parliament passed legislation in April 2026 requiring social media platforms to block under-15s from creating accounts, introduce parental controls, and rapidly remove harmful content. Online gaming companies must also appoint a local representative. The bill awaits sign-off from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before passing into law.
Greece will ban social media for children under 15 from January 1, 2027, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis citing rising anxiety, sleep deprivation, and addiction among minors. The government is also pushing for an EU-wide ban and is working on mandatory identity verification for all users to reduce online harassment.
France has drafted legislation to introduce a "digital majority" at age 15, blocking major social platforms for younger children unless explicit parental consent is given. The bill has advanced through both the Senate and lower house, but has been referred to the European Commission to ensure compliance with EU digital law.
Canada's proposed Safe Social Media Act (Bill C-34) would ban under-16s from social media unless platforms implement approved safeguards. It also targets AI chatbots and requires the rapid removal of harmful content, including non-consensual intimate images within 24 hours of it being flagged. The bill is in its early legislative stages.
Norway plans to introduce a bill to parliament by the end of 2026 that would raise the minimum age for social media use from 15 to 16, placing legal responsibility for age verification on tech companies rather than young users.
Spain is proposing an Australia-style ban for under-16s, with platforms required to implement rigorous, real verification barriers rather than simple checkbox consent. Tech executives could face criminal liability if illegal or hateful content is not removed promptly. Parliamentary approval is still required.
Denmark proposed legislation in 2025 to set the minimum social media age at 15, with a provision allowing 13- and 14-year-olds to access platforms with explicit parental consent. A digital identity app linked to the national ID system is being developed to enforce age verification. Platforms that fail to comply face heavy fines.
Germany is debating a national ban, with the governing conservatives proposing a limit for under-16s and the Social Democratic Party pushing for restrictions on under-14s. No legislation has passed yet.
The information in this article is sourced from Reuters, The New York Times, Al Jazeera and DW.