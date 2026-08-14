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France’s constitutional authority strikes down social media ban for under-15s

Macron tasks PM with working on a new ‘legally robust draft’ of the legislation

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AFP
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The Constitutional Council of France has found that Article 1 of the legislation “constitutes an infringement that is neither appropriate, necessary, nor proportionate” to the freedom of expression and communication of those under 15.
The Constitutional Council of France has found that Article 1 of the legislation “constitutes an infringement that is neither appropriate, necessary, nor proportionate” to the freedom of expression and communication of those under 15.
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Paris: France’s top constitutional authority on Friday struck down a ban on social media access for children under 15, dealing a blow to the legislation championed by President Emmanuel Macron.

The Constitutional Council found that Article 1 of the legislation “constitutes an infringement that is neither appropriate, necessary, nor proportionate” to the freedom of expression and communication of those under 15.

Macron had thanked members of parliament for backing the legislation and pledged to enforce it by September.

After the ruling, the Elysee said Macron had tasked Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu with working on a new “legally robust draft” of the legislation.

Lecornu will have to work “as quickly as possible” on a draft that takes into account both the Constitutional Council’s ruling and the European regulatory framework, the Elysee Palace said.

The presidency said Macron’s determination to see the reform implemented remained undiminished.

A growing number of countries are taking steps to restrict social media access amid multiplying warnings over its harmful effects on children.

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