Public urged to seek fatwas only from authorised national institutions, licensed scholars
Dubai: The UAE Council for Fatwa has urged the public to obtain religious rulings only from official national fatwa institutions, warning against relying on websites, social media platforms, anonymous accounts or unlicensed individuals for religious guidance.
In a public awareness message shared on X, the council stressed that issuing fatwas is a responsibility and called on individuals seeking religious rulings to refer to the UAE's official fatwa authorities, describing them as the country's trusted and reliable source.
The council warned against relying on anonymous accounts or unofficial online sources, including religious opinions circulated through social media platforms, and advised the public to avoid seeking guidance from unlicensed individuals or non-official entities.
It said obtaining fatwas from authorised national institutions helps safeguard society, protect the country and preserve the wellbeing of future generations.