Court orders permanent deportation after sentence and closure of social media accounts
Dubai: An Omani court has sentenced an Arab woman to one year in prison and ordered her permanent deportation after convicting her of using information technology to produce and publish content deemed contrary to public morals during a live broadcast on social media.
The Court of First Instance in Seeb also ordered the closure of the social media accounts used in the offence, confiscation of the device involved and publication of the judgment, according to Oman’s Public Prosecution.
The Arab woman, whose nationality was not disclosed, was convicted of a misdemeanour involving the use of information technology to produce and disseminate material that violated public morals. She will be permanently deported from Oman after completing the one-year prison sentence.
The Public Prosecution used the case to reiterate its call for the responsible use of social media, urging users to comply with public order and the values of Omani society.
Oman’s laws provide penalties for publishing or distributing material considered contrary to public morals, while the country’s legal framework also allows foreign nationals convicted of criminal offences to be deported after serving their sentences.