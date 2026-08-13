GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman jails Arab woman for social media content violating public morals

Court orders permanent deportation after sentence and closure of social media accounts

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An Arab woman has been sentenced to one year in prison for social media content violating public morals. She will be deported after serving her term.
An Arab woman has been sentenced to one year in prison for social media content violating public morals. She will be deported after serving her term.
Shutterstock

Dubai: An Omani court has sentenced an Arab woman to one year in prison and ordered her permanent deportation after convicting her of using information technology to produce and publish content deemed contrary to public morals during a live broadcast on social media.

The Court of First Instance in Seeb also ordered the closure of the social media accounts used in the offence, confiscation of the device involved and publication of the judgment, according to Oman’s Public Prosecution.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Arab woman, whose nationality was not disclosed, was convicted of a misdemeanour involving the use of information technology to produce and disseminate material that violated public morals. She will be permanently deported from Oman after completing the one-year prison sentence.

The Public Prosecution used the case to reiterate its call for the responsible use of social media, urging users to comply with public order and the values of Omani society.

Oman’s laws provide penalties for publishing or distributing material considered contrary to public morals, while the country’s legal framework also allows foreign nationals convicted of criminal offences to be deported after serving their sentences.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Fahad Asad

Pakistani creator shares lessons from his UAE journey

5m read
We're hiring: Social Media Creator

We're hiring: Social Media Creator

2m read
More than 350 attendees have participated in the Arab Media Summit Mallathon held at The Dubai Mall on July 23

Arab Media Summit Mallathon draws over 350 participants

4m read
Public urged to respect digital privacy as Oman enforces strict cyber penalties

Sharing photos in Oman? You risk jail and a hefty fine

2m read