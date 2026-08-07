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Oman arrests expatriate women over public decency violations

African and Asian nationals face charges over public morals and residency laws

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Police said the arrests were carried out by the Muscat Governorate Police Command and that legal proceedings are under way against those detained.
Police said the arrests were carried out by the Muscat Governorate Police Command and that legal proceedings are under way against those detained.
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Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested several expat women of African and Asian nationalities in Muscat Governorate on allegations of violating public decency, wearing clothing deemed inconsistent with public morals, and breaching labour and residency laws.

Police said the arrests were carried out by the Muscat Governorate Police Command and that legal proceedings are under way against those detained. 

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The ROP did not disclose the number of women arrested or provide further details about the alleged offences.

Under Article 294(a) of Oman's Penal Code, issued under Royal Decree No. 7/2018, appearing in public in a manner considered offensive to public decency or contrary to the country's customs and traditions is punishable by imprisonment for between one and three months, a fine of between 100 and 300 Omani rials, or both. 

Omani legal provisions also allow members of the public to report suspected violations to law enforcement authorities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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