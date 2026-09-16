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Oman plans new Suhar Airport terminal, targets more regional flights

New routes to Dammam, Gwadar and southern Iran could be announced this year

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The planned terminal would support an expansion of regional services from Suhar, providing passengers with more direct travel options without having to fly through Muscat.
The planned terminal would support an expansion of regional services from Suhar, providing passengers with more direct travel options without having to fly through Muscat.
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Dubai: Oman plans to build a new passenger terminal at Suhar Airport and expand flights to regional destinations as it seeks to strengthen air connectivity from the country’s northern industrial hub, Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport,  Communications and Information Technology, said.

Al Maawali said the planned terminal would support an expansion of regional services from Suhar, providing passengers with more direct travel options without having to fly through Muscat.

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New routes are expected to be announced before the end of the year, with Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Gwadar in Pakistan and destinations in southern Iran among those under consideration, the minister said.

The expansion would strengthen Suhar Airport’s role in Oman’s aviation network and improve connectivity for the northern part of the country. Sohar is also one of Oman’s main industrial and logistics centres.

Al Maawali separately addressed delays to the Thumrait Salalah road project, saying the government had initially offered the scheme as an investment opportunity.

However, conditions attached to bids submitted by potential investors led authorities to change course and proceed with the project through a conventional government tender, he said.

The minister said the initial investment model and subsequent shift in the procurement approach had contributed to delays in moving the road project forward.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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