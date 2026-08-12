Projects in four governorates aim to boost investment, jobs and economic diversification
Dubai: Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is moving ahead with plans to establish four new industrial cities across the Sultanate as part of the five-year development plan (2026-2030), expanding industrial investment beyond existing economic centres.
The new industrial cities will be developed in Al Suwaiq in North Al Batinah, Al Mudhaibi in North Al Sharqiyah, Thumrait in Dhofar and Mudhaffar in Musandam.
The projects support the economic and development priorities of Oman Vision 2040, particularly efforts to accelerate development across the governorates, promote sustainable cities and strengthen economic diversification.
Khalid bin Sulaiman Al Salehi, General Manager of Marketing and Commercial Affairs and official spokesperson for Madayn, said the projects were designed to strengthen Oman’s investment environment and support sustainable economic growth.
The new industrial destinations will feature modern infrastructure and integrated logistics services aimed at attracting investment and supporting industrial activity.
Madayn assesses several factors before establishing new industrial cities, including their potential contribution to balanced geographical development and their ability to strengthen the competitiveness and economic advantages of individual governorates.
The expansion also seeks to increase private-sector participation in the economy and create an attractive labour market for Omanis and specialised talent.
Madayn said its development approach also places emphasis on the sustainable use of natural resources as Oman works to broaden its economic base and develop competitive industrial hubs across the country.