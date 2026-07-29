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Cruz Hewitt wins first ATP match at Washington, 22 years after dad’s triumph

Lleyton Hewitt won the Washington title in 2004, four years before his son was born

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Jai Rai
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Cruz Hewitt of Australia during a men's singles match against Marcos Giron of the United States on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Cruz Hewitt of Australia during a men's singles match against Marcos Giron of the United States on day two of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

Cruz Hewitt made a memorable start to his ATP Tour career as the 17-year-old son of former world No. 1 Lleyton Hewitt defeated American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-4 in 74 minutes at the Washington Open.

Ranked 612th in the world, the Australian teenager produced a composed performance in his ATP main-draw debut to book his place in the second round.

The victory was particularly special for Cruz, with his father having won the Washington title in 2004, four years before his son was born.

“It’s a pretty special moment,” Hewitt said. “Seeing my dad play this tournament and to get my first tour win, it feels really cool.”

Cruz will next face either Greek wildcard Stefanos Tsitsipas or top-seeded defending champion Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarter-finals.

After securing the win, Hewitt paid tribute to his father by copying one of his trademark celebrations, raising his bent right arm with his hand curled towards him.

“He just always did it and when I was little I’ve just always seen it,” Cruz said. “It’s cool to be able to do that now because obviously my dad has been a huge part of where I am today.”

The teenager also saw his father’s name on the tournament’s ring of champions while competing in qualifying.

“It’s very surreal,” he said. “Pretty special to play my first two qualies matches on centre court and my dad’s name being in the back. Kind of inspirational to look up at it as well. Super special to be back here.”

Although Cruz grew up attending ATP tournaments with his father, he now feels ready to build his own career while drawing on the experience and advice of the former Grand Slam champion.

“Trying to forge my own path, use what advice my dad has from his experience, which I think helps a lot,” he said.

“I do feel pretty comfortable to be at the tournaments. It’s pretty exciting because I’ve dreamed of playing at these tournaments and I’ve seen behind the scenes and to be in the gym and the locker room with these guys, it’s pretty cool.”

Lleyton Hewitt won 30 ATP titles during his career, including the 2004 Washington crown. He also claimed his first ATP match victory in Adelaide in 1998, eventually going on to win his first tour title that same year.

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