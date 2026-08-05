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Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Masters with wrist injury

World No 2's withdrawal raises fresh doubts over his participation in the US Open

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz
AFP

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the ATP Cincinnati Masters as he continues to recover from the wrist injury that has kept him out of action since April, tournament organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

The Spaniard will not defend his Cincinnati title at the event, which begins on August 13, due to what officials described as an “ongoing wrist injury.”

“We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement. “We wish him the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future.”

Alcaraz’s withdrawal raises fresh doubts over his participation in the US Open, the year’s final Grand Slam, which gets under way on August 30 in New York. The Cincinnati Masters is traditionally regarded as the final major warm-up event before Flushing Meadows.

The 23-year-old has not competed since suffering the injury during his opening-round match at the Barcelona Open in April. Since then, he has withdrawn from the Madrid Open, Italian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Before Wimbledon, Alcaraz said his rehabilitation was progressing well but admitted he was still not ready to return to competitive action.

The latest withdrawal means Alcaraz has now missed three Grand Slam tournaments since making his main-draw debut at the Australian Open in 2021.

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