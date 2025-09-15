Teen dreams turn reality: Iva, Tiantosoa capture first WTA titles

Jovic’s win makes her the youngest American to win a WTA singles title since Coco Gauff claimed Parma in 2021, and the youngest WTA champion of the year at 17 years and 283 days—surpassing Mirra Andreeva, who won in Dubai earlier this season at 17 years and 299 days. Rakotomanga Rajaonah becomes the first Frenchwoman to win a hard-court tour-level title since Caroline Garcia at the 2022 WTA Finals, and the youngest French champion since Océane Dodin in 2016.

Their paths to the final were anything but smooth. Both Jovic and Rakotomanga Rajaonah saved match points earlier in the tournament. The French teenager came back from 0-5 down in the final set and saved three match points against Mexico's Ana Sofia Sanchez in the opening round. Jovic saved a match point in a tense quarter-final against Andorra's Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, eventually winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6).

Both champions were unseeded and capitalised on wide-open draws in the wake of the US Open. In Guadalajara, top seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova exited early in the second round. In Sao Paulo, World No 27 Beatriz Haddad Maia was the highest-ranked player in the field, but only two seeds — No 5 Renata Zarazua and No 8 Francesca Jones — reached the semi-finals. Rakotomanga Rajaonah beat Zarazua, while Tjen upset Jones.

