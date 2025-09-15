GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Teen dreams turn reality: Iva, Tiantosoa capture first WTA titles

Iva Jovic, 17, and Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, 19, win first tour-level singles titles

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
US' Iva Jovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final match of the 2025 WTA Guadalajara Open against Colombia's Emiliana Arango in Zapopan, Mexico, on September 14, 2025.
US' Iva Jovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final match of the 2025 WTA Guadalajara Open against Colombia's Emiliana Arango in Zapopan, Mexico, on September 14, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Two teenagers made breakthrough moments on the WTA Tour this week. Seventeen-year-old American Iva Jovic and 19-year-old Frenchwoman Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah captured their first career tour-level singles titles at the WTA 500 in Guadalajara and WTA 250 in Sao Paulo, respectively.

In two finals guaranteed to crown first-time champions, Jovic defeated Colombia’s Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1, while Rakotomanga Rajaonah overcame Indonesia’s Janice Tjen 6-4, 6-3. Tjen’s run was historic in its own right — she became the first Indonesian player to reach a WTA singles final since 2002.

Both champions were unseeded and capitalised on wide-open draws in the wake of the US Open. In Guadalajara, top seeds Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova exited early in the second round. In Sao Paulo, World No 27 Beatriz Haddad Maia was the highest-ranked player in the field, but only two seeds — No 5 Renata Zarazua and No 8 Francesca Jones — reached the semi-finals. Rakotomanga Rajaonah beat Zarazua, while Tjen upset Jones.

Their paths to the final were anything but smooth. Both Jovic and Rakotomanga Rajaonah saved match points earlier in the tournament. The French teenager came back from 0-5 down in the final set and saved three match points against Mexico's Ana Sofia Sanchez in the opening round. Jovic saved a match point in a tense quarter-final against Andorra's Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, eventually winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6).

Jovic’s win makes her the youngest American to win a WTA singles title since Coco Gauff claimed Parma in 2021, and the youngest WTA champion of the year at 17 years and 283 days—surpassing Mirra Andreeva, who won in Dubai earlier this season at 17 years and 299 days. Rakotomanga Rajaonah becomes the first Frenchwoman to win a hard-court tour-level title since Caroline Garcia at the 2022 WTA Finals, and the youngest French champion since Océane Dodin in 2016.

Both players also hit significant career milestones. Jovic, already the youngest player in the Top 100, will rise into the Top 50 in next week’s rankings. Rakotomanga Rajaonah will surge over 80 spots to break into the Top 150, marking a new career high.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Guadalajara 125 Open victory secured her place in the record books and also came with a decent paycheck.

Alex Eala's historic win: Title, ranking boost & payout

2m read
Alex Eala defeated Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in the final, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Alex Eala makes history, wins her 1st WTA singles title

1m read
Eala has been in good form since her breakthrough run at the US Open, where she scored an upset before bowing out in the second round.

Alex Eala on verge of historic first WTA title

2m read
The second-seeded Eala will face American Kayla Day at 2.10am (Manila time) on Saturday.

Two wins, one day: Eala into Guadalajara semifinal

2m read