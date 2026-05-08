Project to span 993,000 sq m across four phases over a 15-year development plan
Dubai: Oman has signed an agreement to develop a major mountain tourism project in Muscat with investments estimated at around Dh5.3 billion (RO558 million), as the Sultanate continues efforts to expand its tourism sector and attract long-term investment.
The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signed the deal for the integrated tourism complex “Rawasi”, which will be developed in the Jabal Bousher heights in Muscat Governorate, according to the Oman News Agency.
The project will cover an area of nearly 993,000 square metres and is scheduled to be carried out over four phases across a 15-year period.
Authorities said the development will include tourism, hospitality and residential components aimed at strengthening Muscat’s tourism infrastructure and supporting the growth of the local economy.
The project is also expected to attract domestic and foreign investment as Oman continues to diversify its economy and position itself as a regional tourism destination.
Located in the mountainous area of Jabal Bousher, the development is expected to combine residential and leisure facilities with hospitality offerings designed to capitalise on the area’s elevated terrain and natural landscape.