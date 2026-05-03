GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman warns of fines of up to OMR1,000 for violating midday work ban

Three-month ban to begin in June, hefty fines for violators

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Midday work ban will come into effect in June, and continue through August
Midday work ban will come into effect in June, and continue through August
Gulf News Archive

Oman’s Ministry of Labour has warned companies of strict penalties for violating the annual midday work ban, as authorities step up inspections to reduce heat-related risks during the summer months.

Dawood bin Sulaiman Al Ghafri, head of the ministry’s Occupational Safety Department, said non-compliant firms face fines ranging from OMR500 to 1,000, along with additional administrative measures.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The three-month midday work ban, which will take from the beginning of June, prohibits outdoor work in exposed areas between 12.30pm and 3.30pm during June, July and August.

Authorities are launching nationwide inspections, including visits to construction sites and open work areas, to ensure compliance during peak afternoon heat.

“Compliance is not optional. The law includes clear provisions to address violations, and enforcement will be strict to ensure worker safety,” Al Ghafri said.

Essential services such as airport operations, port activities and emergency utilities may be exempt, subject to prior approval and strict safety measures, including shaded rest areas, drinking water and workforce rotation.

The ministry said the campaign also aims to raise awareness of heat stress risks, urging the public to report violations through official channels.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Penalties, which have been in place from April 18, will continue until May 31, as part of efforts to regulate the pilgrimage and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

Hajj violators warned of hefty penalties

1h ago1m read
UAE announces travel ban to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq

UAE announces travel ban to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq

1m read
The ministry also reiterated that all visit visas, regardless of type, do not permit holders to perform the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia warns of jail, fine for visa overstayers

1m read
Authorities said motorists who fail to stop when the sign is displayed will face a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic black points, stressing that adherence to the rule is essential to protect children during boarding and drop-off times.

Schools resume: Dh1,000 fine for ignoring bus stop

1m read