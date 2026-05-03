Three-month ban to begin in June, hefty fines for violators
Oman’s Ministry of Labour has warned companies of strict penalties for violating the annual midday work ban, as authorities step up inspections to reduce heat-related risks during the summer months.
Dawood bin Sulaiman Al Ghafri, head of the ministry’s Occupational Safety Department, said non-compliant firms face fines ranging from OMR500 to 1,000, along with additional administrative measures.
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The three-month midday work ban, which will take from the beginning of June, prohibits outdoor work in exposed areas between 12.30pm and 3.30pm during June, July and August.
Authorities are launching nationwide inspections, including visits to construction sites and open work areas, to ensure compliance during peak afternoon heat.
“Compliance is not optional. The law includes clear provisions to address violations, and enforcement will be strict to ensure worker safety,” Al Ghafri said.
Essential services such as airport operations, port activities and emergency utilities may be exempt, subject to prior approval and strict safety measures, including shaded rest areas, drinking water and workforce rotation.
The ministry said the campaign also aims to raise awareness of heat stress risks, urging the public to report violations through official channels.