Nationwide break has reduced risks of heatstroke and exhaustion

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE to end midday work ban as summer heat eases

Abu Dhabi: The UAE will lift its annual midday work ban on Monday, September 15, ending a nationwide policy designed to protect outdoor workers from the peak summer heat.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the restriction, in force since June 15, prohibited outdoor work between 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to shield labourers from extreme temperatures.

Now in its 21st year, the initiative has become a key part of the country’s occupational health and safety framework.

According to ministry data, compliance remains among the highest globally, improving from 99 per cent in 2022 to 99.9 per cent in 2023, supported by close cooperation between private companies and regulators.

The midday break is central to the government’s efforts to reduce heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, exhaustion and heatstroke. Employers are required not only to suspend outdoor work during the restricted hours but also to provide shaded rest areas, drinking water and other preventive measures.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
UAESummer

