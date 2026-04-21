UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces travel ban to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq

Move a part of precautionary steps implemented by the UAE
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), has announced a ban on travel by UAE nationals to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lebanese Republic, and the Republic of Iraq owing to the current regional disturbances. It has also urged all UAE citizens currently present in these countries to depart immediately and return to the UAE at the earliest possible time.
As part of the UAE’s commitment to monitoring the wellbeing of its citizens abroad and ensuring their safety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasises the importance of adhering to its issued guidelines and advisories. It also calls on UAE nationals in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to contact the Ministry via the following number: +971 800 44444. These measures are taken as part of the precautionary steps implemented by the UAE to safeguard its citizens.