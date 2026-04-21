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UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces travel ban to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq

Move a part of precautionary steps implemented by the UAE

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces travel ban to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq
Gulf News

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), has announced a ban on travel by UAE nationals to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lebanese Republic, and the Republic of Iraq owing to the current regional disturbances. It has also urged all UAE citizens currently present in these countries to depart immediately and return to the UAE at the earliest possible time.

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As part of the UAE’s commitment to monitoring the wellbeing of its citizens abroad and ensuring their safety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasises the importance of adhering to its issued guidelines and advisories. It also calls on UAE nationals in Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to contact the Ministry via the following number: +971 800 44444. These measures are taken as part of the precautionary steps implemented by the UAE to safeguard its citizens.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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