UAE issues safety alerts after missile and drone threats from Iran

Residents urged to stay in safe locations and follow official updates
Dubai: UAE residents have received a new mobile alert from the Ministry of Interior confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe following earlier warnings about potential missile and drone threats.
In the message sent to phones across the country, authorities thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency alert and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
“Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and follow official instructions,” the alert said.
Officials urged residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidance and monitor official channels for any further updates.
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.
For many people in the UAE, the past few weeks have been marked by a now-familiar sound - emergency alerts sent directly to mobile phones.
These alerts are issued when the UAE’s Ministry of Defence confirms that its air defence systems are responding to incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. At the same time, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Interior (MOI) send notifications instructing residents and visitors to shelter in place. Once the threat has passed and interceptions are complete, a follow-up message confirms that the situation is safe.
Find out how exactly do these alerts work and why do only certain people or areas receive them.