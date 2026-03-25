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US-Israel War on Iran Day 26: Trump says war ‘won’ as drones hit Kuwait airport

Trump did not mention the people on the Iranian side that the US is currently dealing with

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US President Donald Trump: Iran is going to make a deal.
US President Donald Trump: Iran is going to make a deal.
AFP
US President Donald Trump says the war in Iran has been “won” and claims Tehran is ready to make a deal with Washington, though he did not specify which Iranian officials the US is engaging with. Meanwhile, tensions continue to spill across the region, with drones striking a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport and sparking a fire but causing no casualties, as the conflict’s economic impact begins to reach fuel, transport and household costs. Stay updated with our live coverage of these high-stakes diplomatic and military developments:

16 more drones and 1 missile intercepted in Saudi Arabia


Saudi Arabia says its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 16 more unmanned aerial vehicles and one ballistic missile in the Eastern Region early Wednesday, according to Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki. The latest interceptions bring the total number of drones downed since the start of Iranian aggression to 723, along with 58 missiles, including 51 ballistic and seven cruise missiles.

Diesel price more than doubles in Vietnam

The price of diesel in Vietnam has more than doubled since the start of the war in the Middle East, according to figures released by the trade ministry on Wednesday.

Diesel prices have skyrocketed about 105 percent from February 26, two days before the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. The government raised the price to 39,660 dong ($1.50) per litre Wednesday, up from 19,270 dong last month, trade ministry figures showed.

The price of 95-octane petrol also jumped nearly 68 percent over the same period, from 20,150 dong to 33,840 dong.

US says over 9,000 Iranian military targets destroyed

US forces have destroyed more than 9,000 military targets inside Iran, significantly reducing the country’s combat capability, according to US Central Command. The strikes are part of Operation Epic Fury, which has targeted missile sites, storage facilities, naval assets and other military infrastructure across Iran in an effort to weaken its ability to project force in the region.

Iran Guards say missiles fired at Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had fired missiles at Israel as well as military bases hosting US forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.

A Guards statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB said that "targets in the heart of the occupied territories", meaning Israel, and US military bases in the region "were struck by precision-guided liquid- and solid-fuel missile systems and attack drones".

Iran to control Hormuz until deal is reached

Iran says non-hostile vessels will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with the country’s competent authorities, according to a statement posted by its Iranian UN mission on X.

The mission said ships can transit the vital waterway as long as they do not participate in or support aggression against Iran and fully comply with declared safety and security regulations. The message signals Tehran’s intent to maintain strict control over the strategic shipping route until a broader deal is reached.

Five drones intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia

Five drones targeting the Eastern Region were intercepted and destroyed, the Ministry of Defense spokesperson said, in the latest aerial engagement reported since hostilities escalated.

Kuwait activates air defenses against missiles and drones

Kuwaiti air defense systems are actively intercepting hostile missiles and drones that entered the country’s airspace, Ministry of Defense spokesman Colonel Staff Saud Al Atwan has announced. Authorities say the systems were engaged to neutralize incoming threats and protect critical infrastructure.

Oil prices drop more than 5% after Trump sends peace plan

Brent crude oil, the global market benchmark, dropped close to six percent Wednesday after US President Donald Trump sent a peace plan to Iran.

At around 0030 GMT, a barrel of Brent crude was down 5.92 percent at $98.30. Benchmark US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, was down 5.01 percent at $87.72.

Iranian drone strikes hit fuel tank at Kuwait airport

Kuwait’s General Civil Aviation Authority said Iranian drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, triggering a fire at the site.

Official spokesperson Abdullah Al Rajhi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that initial reports indicate the damage is limited to material losses, with no casualties reported.

Authorities said emergency procedures were activated immediately, with firefighting teams and relevant agencies responding to contain the blaze. Efforts are under way to secure the site and assess the full extent of the damage.

Trump: Iran wants deal 'so badly', talks under way

US President Donald Trump has declared: "This war has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news."

He also pointed out: "Iran is going to make a deal. The new leadership gave us a significant present that showed me that we're dealing with the right people."

Trump did not mention the people on the Iranian side that the US leadership is currently dealing with.

Oil prices: WTI slides to $88.50/barrel, Murban drops 11%, Brent jumps to $104

The global oil market is flashing signs of volatility with massive divergences across major crudes. While US and some producer benchmarks surge on supply fears, premium Middle East grades are sliding — painting a picture of a market under extreme geopolitical stress.

Modi, Trump discuss Mideast tensions: Indian leader calls for de-escalation, open Hormuz

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from US President Donald Trump during which the Indian leader reaffirmed its support for immediate de-escalation and the restoration of peace, while stressing that “ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world.”

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor

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