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US‑Israel war on Iran, Day 23: Trump gives Iran 48 hours to reopen Strait of Hormuz; Qatar helicopter crashes

Iran strikes near Israel’s nuclear research centre as US‑Israel attacks continue

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
UAEDonald TrumpIranAmericaIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war
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President Donald Trump arrives to the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy presentation with the Navy Midshipmen football team in the East Room of the White House.
President Donald Trump arrives to the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy presentation with the Navy Midshipmen football team in the East Room of the White House.
AP
Donald Trump warned the US could “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened within 48 hours. Iran fired a missile toward Dimona in southern Israel, injuring dozens near a nuclear site, while tensions rose after a strike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. Missiles were also launched toward the US-UK base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, widening the regional confrontation. Follow this live blog for updates on strikes, diplomacy and the conflict’s impact.

Highlights

Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles, drones in Riyadh, Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed multiple interceptions of missiles and drones targeting the kingdom.

  • In the Eastern Region, authorities destroyed five drones during recent attacks.

  • Three ballistic missiles were launched toward the Riyadh Region. One missile was intercepted, while the other two fell in unpopulated areas.

  • Officials reported no casualties or damage from the attacks.

The Ministry reiterated that all necessary measures are in place to protect civilians and critical infrastructure.

Iran missile strikes wound over 100 in two Israel towns

 Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns wounded more than 100 people on Saturday, medics said, after Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles.

The two direct hits tore open the fronts of residential buildings and carved craters into the ground.

Magen David Adom first responders said 84 people were wounded in the town of Arad, 10 of them seriously, hours after 33 were wounded in nearby Dimona.

Iranian state TV said the missile attack on Dimona, which houses a nuclear facility, was a "response" to an earlier strike on its own nuclear site at Natanz.

Fire engines with their lights flashing were at the scene along with dozens of members of the emergency services.

The Israeli military said it would investigate the failed interception.

UAE responds to missile and drone threats from Iran

UAE air defences are actively responding to missile and drone threats from Iran. Authorities have advised residents to move to the nearest secure building, avoid windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions. They emphasised the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.

Military helicopter crashes into waters off Qatar

Qatar has launched a search and rescue operation after a helicopter crashed into its territorial waters following a technical malfunction.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Qatari Ministry of Defence said the aircraft experienced a mechanical fault while carrying out a routine mission, resulting in the crash at sea.

Specialised teams in Qatar are currently conducting search and rescue operations within the country’s territorial waters, according to a statement from the Qatari Ministry of Interior, according to the Qatar News Agency.

Coordination between high-readiness units remains ongoing as they navigate the designated search areas to ensure a comprehensive response.

The Israeli military says it is striking targets in Tehran

Saturday’s Israeli strikes come after dozens of people were injured in Israel by Iranian missile strikes targeting two areas not far from the country’s main nuclear research center.

Trump threatens to ‘hit and obliterate’ Iran’s power plants

The US president issued the ultimatum in a social media post while he spent the weekend in Florida.

He said he’s giving Iran exactly 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He said the US would destroy “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

Trump faces increasing pressure to secure the strait as oil prices soar.

If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!
US President Donald Trump

Saudi expels Iranian military attaché, embassy staff within 24 hrs

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s unequivocal condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks against the Kingdom, the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and a number of Arab and Islamic countries.

In a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry said that the continued targeting by Iran of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—its sovereignty, civilian objects, civilians, economic interests, and diplomatic premises within the Kingdom—constitutes a flagrant violation of all relevant international conventions, the principles of good neighborliness and respect for states’ sovereignty, the Beijing Agreement, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

It also contradicts the principles of Islamic brotherhood and the values and tenets of the Islamic faith that the Iranian side continuously invokes, thereby confirming that such statements are not reflected in its actions.

Saudi Arabia intercepts 11 drones in Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced today the interception and destruction of 11 drones in the airspace of the Eastern Region.

The announcement was made in a statement by Major General Turki Al-Malki, Spokesperson of the Ministry, carried by the Saudi Press

Bahrain intercepts 143 missiles, 244 drones since Iran attacks

The Kingdom of Bahrain announced that its air defence systems have successfully intercepted and destroyed 143 missiles and 244 drones that targeted its territory since the start of the Iranian aggression.

The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force, in a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), affirmed that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

It stressed that these indiscriminate and malicious attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.

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