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Failed Diego Garcia missile strike raises 4,000km question: How far can Iran really reach?

Attempt to hit remote base raises doubts over Iran’s true missile range and reach

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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According to multiple reports, Iran fired two ballistic missiles toward Diego Garcia, a key US strategic hub in the Indian Ocean
According to multiple reports, Iran fired two ballistic missiles toward Diego Garcia, a key US strategic hub in the Indian Ocean
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Iran’s attempt to strike the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia — a remote island nearly 4,000km away — is raising new doubts over how far Tehran’s missiles can reach, and how widely it may be willing to strike.

The move comes amid escalating rhetoric from Tehran. Iran’s top military spokesman warned that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide would no longer be safe for its enemies, signalling a potential expansion of the conflict beyond traditional military targets.

According to multiple reports, Iran fired two ballistic missiles toward Diego Garcia, a key US strategic hub in the Indian Ocean. One missile failed mid-flight, while the other was intercepted or fell short of its target. Even without a hit, analysts say the attempt itself could reshape assumptions about Iran’s strike capabilities.

A 2,000 km limit — and a 4,000km question

For years, Iran has maintained that it has self-imposed a limit of about 2,000 km on its ballistic missile range — enough to cover Israel and US bases across the Middle East.

But Diego Garcia lies roughly 3,800–4,000 k from Iran — nearly double that stated limit.

Key highlights

  • 4,000km attempt: Iran fired two missiles toward Diego Garcia — nearly double its declared 2,000km range.

  • No impact, big signal: One missile failed and the other was intercepted or fell short, but the attempt itself has raised strategic concerns.

  • Range under question: The strike suggests possible undeclared capability, modified systems, or early testing of longer-range missiles.

  • High-value target: Diego Garcia is a key US military hub supporting operations across the Middle East, South Asia and East Africa.

  • Wider escalation fears: Iran’s warning targeting global civilian sites signals the conflict could expand beyond traditional battlefields.

That gap is what makes the attempted strike significant.

If Iran launched missiles toward a target at that distance, it points to either undeclared longer-range capability, modified systems pushing beyond known limits, or early testing of intermediate-range technologies.

Even without a successful hit, the attempt raises a more pressing question: has Iran’s true reach been underestimated?

Such a possibility would also challenge recent assertions by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities had been severely degraded.

Some analysts believe the attempt may have involved adapted systems, possibly drawing on space-launch technology that can travel farther but with reduced accuracy.

Why Diego Garcia matters

Diego Garcia is not just a remote island — it is one of the most critical nodes in US global military operations.

Located in the Indian Ocean, the base supports missions across the Middle East, South Asia and East Africa, hosts long-range bombers and surveillance aircraft, and serves as a key logistics and strike platform.

The base has been used in conflicts from Iraq and Afghanistan to more recent operations in the region.

Targeting it — even unsuccessfully — signals a willingness to threaten US power projection far beyond the immediate battlefield.

Two missiles, one message

While neither missile hit the base, the broader signal is hard to ignore.

The attempt extends the conflict’s geographic scope beyond the Middle East, demonstrates intent to strike deep into the Indian Ocean, and raises new questions about Iran’s true operational range.

As one analysis noted, even a failed strike can alter the risk map by forcing adversaries to rethink defence planning and worst-case scenarios.

Strategic ambiguity — by design?

Western intelligence assessments have long held that Iran’s arsenal consists mainly of short- and medium-range missiles.

But ambiguity may itself be part of Tehran’s strategy.

By keeping its true capabilities unclear, Iran complicates defence planning for adversaries, forces rivals to assume longer-range threats, and uses uncertainty as a form of deterrence.

Iran’s own messaging has reinforced that perception, with state-linked media describing the targeting of Diego Garcia as a sign that its missile reach may be “beyond what the enemy previously imagined.”

Why this changes the picture

If Iran can reach — or is close to reaching — distances of 4,000 km, the implications are significant.

US bases and assets beyond the Gulf — including in the Indian Ocean — could fall within range. Israel and US forces may need to reassess layered defence systems. And warnings about targeting non-military sites suggest the confrontation could extend beyond conventional battlefields.

The bottom line

Iran’s attempted strike on Diego Garcia may not have caused damage — but it has raised a far more important question:

How far can Iran really reach?

Until that question is answered with certainty, military planners across the region — and beyond — may have to assume the answer is: farther than previously thought.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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