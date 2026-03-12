US readies bunker-busters: B-1s to hit Iran’s underground missile and drone sites

Dubai: The United States is preparing some of its most powerful long- range bombers for possible strikes on deeply buried targets in Iran, even as the widening conflict spills into Gulf shipping lanes and oil infrastructure across the region.

Videos taken Wednesday at RAF Fairford in Britain showed US Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft being loaded with heavy “bunker-buster” munitions, widely interpreted by analysts as a signal that Washington may be preparing to hit fortified underground facilities where Iran is believed to store ballistic missiles and drones.

The footage also showed a missile launcher being removed from the weapons bay of at least one B-1 , suggesting the aircraft could be configured to carry large precision-guided bombs designed to destroy hardened underground targets.

Among the weapons seen being loaded were Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) — precision bombs capable of penetrating reinforced structures. Unlike cruise missiles that can be launched from hundreds of miles away, JDAM strikes require bombers to fly roughly 25 miles (40km) from their targets, meaning the aircraft would need to penetrate deep into Iranian airspace.

The B-1 bomber fleet is relatively small — the United States operates about 40 aircraft, according to the World Air Forces 2026 database by FlightGlobal — meaning the loss of even one aircraft in combat would represent a major operational and symbolic blow.

The fact that the bombers were being armed in plain sight of observers near the British airbase is also seen as a strategic message to Tehran: Some of Washington’s most destructive conventional weapons may soon enter the fight.

Two foreign oil tankers in Iraqi waters were set ablaze in an attack that killed at least one crew member, while 38 sailors were rescued, authorities said. In Oman, emergency crews battled a major fire at a fuel storage facility after a drone strike hit a tank at the port.

Three vessels were struck by projectiles near the strait, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency, while a container ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates was hit by an unknown projectile that caused a small onboard fire.

