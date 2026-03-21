UAE responds to new missile and drone threats from Iran, issues safety alert

The ministry said the loud sounds reported across parts of the UAE are the result of defensive interceptions, and there have been no direct impacts on civilian areas.

The alert does not specify exact locations, but all residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow official safety instructions.

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its air defence systems are responding to new missiles and drones launched from Iran amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Officials said all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure and essential services, adding that safety begins with personal responsibility.

Authorities have stressed the importance of remaining in secure places, following official channels for real-time updates and staying vigilant as the situation unfolds.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

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