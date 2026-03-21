UAE responds to new missile and drone threats from Iran, issues safety alert

Authorities advise residents to stay safe and follow official updates
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Defence has confirmed that its air defence systems are responding to new missiles and drones launched from Iran amid the ongoing regional conflict.
The alert does not specify exact locations, but all residents are urged to remain vigilant and follow official safety instructions.
The ministry said the loud sounds reported across parts of the UAE are the result of defensive interceptions, and there have been no direct impacts on civilian areas.
The authority has advised residents and travellers to stay in safe locations and monitor official channels for real-time updates.
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Authorities have stressed the importance of remaining in secure places, following official channels for real-time updates and staying vigilant as the situation unfolds.
Residents and travellers are strongly advised to:
Stay in a safe location until the threat is resolved.
Follow official channels for alerts, updates and instructions.
Avoid sharing unverified information that could cause panic.
Officials said all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure and essential services, adding that safety begins with personal responsibility.
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record or share videos on social media during alerts. Follow instructions immediately.
Motorists: Continue driving safely to your destination. Do not stop on the road; seek shelter once you arrive.
Seek secure locations: Move to a safe place or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is issued.
Use emergency hotlines responsibly: Call 999 only in genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Share information only from verified official sources.