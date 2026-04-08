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UAE reassures residents after responding to Iran missile and drone threat

Officials urge reliance on state sources, warn public against spreading rumours

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities urge residents to follow official sources and avoid rumours
Authorities urge residents to follow official sources and avoid rumours
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UAE residents have received a nationwide mobile alert confirming the situation is now safe following earlier warnings of potential missile threats.

Air defence systems successfully responded to the threat, and authorities had urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for real-time updates.

The alert thanked the public for their cooperation and reassured that normal activities can resume. Officials stressed that all measures are in place to protect civilians and minimise disruption to daily life.

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After more than five weeks of heavy US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Trump said he accepted a Pakistan-mediated proposal to extend his deadline, while continuing to push for reopening the strategically vital waterway. He noted he spoke with Pakistan’s leaders, who requested a pause on planned destructive action.

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