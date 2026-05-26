'Proceeding nicely': US-Iran talks intensify in Qatar as Trump pushes Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump talks with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they stand together on the West Wing colonnade before the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalising relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US. File photo. AP File