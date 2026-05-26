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'Proceeding nicely': US-Iran talks intensify in Qatar as Trump pushes Abraham Accords

'Major disagreements' over wording reported between US, Iran negotiators

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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US President Donald Trump talks with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they stand together on the West Wing colonnade before the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalising relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US. File photo.
US President Donald Trump talks with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they stand together on the West Wing colonnade before the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalising relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US. File photo.
AP File

The United States and Iran are inching toward a possible breakthrough agreement aimed at ending months of escalating conflict, with negotiators working on what US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as a “memorandum of understanding” (MOA).

But major disagreements over the wording surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions continue to delay a final deal, CNN reported, citing US officials.

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Iranian officials are currently in Qatar for what a diplomatic source described as “intense talks,” with discussions reportedly continuing behind closed doors as both sides attempt to narrow remaining gaps.

This underscores the fragile nature of the negotiations.

Still, oil market traders show signs of de-escalation.

Iran said Monday that 32 vessels have transited the Hormuz after receiving clearance “in coordination with the security arrangements of the IRGC Navy,” according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. The report said the approved ships included oil tankers, container vessels and other commercial traffic.

US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone, telling reporters negotiations are “proceeding nicely,” while also pressing Middle Eastern nations to join the Abraham Accords once a broader regional agreement is secured.

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term, normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Trump has repeatedly argued that expanding the accords is key to reshaping regional alliances and isolating Iran diplomatically.

At the same time, tensions across the region remain high. Israeli is reportedly preparing to "expand" in the near future, adding that the moves are being “coordinated” with the US.

The parallel diplomatic and military developments highlight the high stakes surrounding the negotiations, which could determine whether the region moves toward de-escalation — or a broader conflict stretching from Iran to Lebanon and the Gulf.

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