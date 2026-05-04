Safe! UAE sends out safety alert

Thank you for your cooperation, it says
Minutes after issuing an alert across Dubai and Sharjah calling for people to find a safe place, the Ministry of Interior issued another notice assuring people that things have been resolved.
"Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and to follow official instructions," said the new message.
At about 5pm, the UAE's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert on phones across Dubai and Sharjah, saying: "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions."