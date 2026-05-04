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UPDATE

Safe! UAE sends out safety alert

Thank you for your cooperation, it says

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai skyline
Dubai skyline
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Minutes after issuing an alert across Dubai and Sharjah calling for people to find a safe place, the Ministry of Interior issued another notice assuring people that things have been resolved.

"Thank you for your cooperation. We reassure you that the situation is currently safe. You may resume your normal activities while continuing to remain cautious and take the necessary precautions, and to follow official instructions," said the new message.

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At about 5pm, the UAE's Ministry of Interior has issued an alert on phones across Dubai and Sharjah, saying: "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions."

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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