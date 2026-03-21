UAE and Saudi Arabia intercept Iranian threats, maintain regional security
Highlights
The Israel Defence Forces says it has launched a fresh wave of airstrikes on “Iranian terror regime targets” in Tehran, targeting government and military infrastructure in the Iranian capital.
The announcement followed recent Israeli strikes in Beirut aimed at Hezbollah positions, after evacuation warnings were issued for several neighbourhoods in the south of the city.
Iran recently fired two ballistic missiles toward the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing US officials.
Neither missile hit the target, which is around 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers) from Iranian territory, but the launch suggests that Tehran has missiles with longer ranges than previously thought, the report said.
One of the missiles failed in flight, and the other was targeted by an interceptor fired from a US warship, though it was not clear if the missile was hit, The Journal reported.
Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is one of two bases Britain is allowing the United States to use for "defensive" operations in Iran.
The Israeli military said it launched a wave of strikes on Lebanon's capital Beirut targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah early Saturday, after calling on residents of several areas to evacuate.
In a brief statement, the military said its forces were "currently striking Hezbollah terrorist organisation targets in Beirut".
A military spokesman earlier issued a warning to residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, to evacuate ahead of strikes.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced today that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 143 missiles and 242 drones since the start of the brutal Iranian aggression against the country.
The General Command emphasized that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian objects and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these heinous and indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.
Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said Qatar had warned the United States about the potential regional fallout if Iranian oil and gas facilities were targeted, urging Washington to exercise restraint.
He told Reuters that damage to facilities worth $26 billion could disrupt LNG shipments to Europe and Asia for up to five years. The recent attack on Ras Laffan halted 17% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity and may delay expansion projects that would have increased production from 77 mtpa to 126 mtpa by next year.
Al Kaabi said no casualties were reported, but the delay in North Field expansion could push back deliveries to countries including France, Germany, and China. Full resumption of QatarEnergy operations would take at least three to four months once hostilities cease.
He warned that the broader impact of the conflict could set back the Gulf region’s economy by 10–20 years.
Saudi Arabia intercepted 22 drones in the east of the country, the defence ministry said on Saturday, as Iran continues striking Gulf nations.
"10 drones intercepted and destroyed in the eastern region," the Saudi defence ministry posted on X.
The ministry later posted that its air defences had shot down 12 more drones, also in the east.
Iran has kept up retaliatory attacks on Saudi Arabia and nearby nations in response to US and Israeli strikes that have sparked a war that has spread across the Middle East since late last month.
An Iraqi security source announced today that Baghdad International Airport was targeted by three drones.
The source stated that two drones targeted the vicinity of the logistics support center surrounding Baghdad International Airport, adding that the attack was thwarted by air defenses.
In the same context, a security source also reported that the logistics support headquarters at Baghdad International Airport was targeted following the crash of a third drone in its vicinity.
In southern Kirkuk, northern Iraq, a medical source announced that an unidentified projectile killed two people and left others injured after it was tampered with by children
The move comes as the White House tries to bring down soaring oil prices.
The pause applies to Iranian oil loaded on ships as of Friday and is set to end on April 19.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent previously suggested the move as a way to prevent China from being the sole beneficiary of Iranian oil.
The Trump administration also eased sanctions on certain Russian oil shipments for 30 days as it looks for ways to boost global oil supplies during the Iran war.
The license has limits including a restriction on sales involving anyone in North Korea or Cuba.
Though his administration for weeks has maintained that its four objectives remained “unchanged, unambiguous, and consistent” since the operation began, Trump in his social media post added a fifth one.
The four objectives had been to block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon, stop it from arming proxy militant groups, destroy its navy and destroy its ballistic missile capacity.
In his post Friday, Trump enumerated those and added a fifth: “Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies” and listed America’s Gulf partners.
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Trump says he is considering ‘winding down’ Middle East military operation even as US sends more troops to region. The president made the comment in a post on social media Friday evening after another climb in oil prices sent the US stock market sharply lower.
Trump’s statement seemed at odds with his administration’s move to send more troops and warships to the region and request another $200 billion from Congress to fund the war.
In his post, the president also left a muddled picture of whether the US would police the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane. Trump had said this week that the US didn’t need help, while also complaining that other countries did not help.
UAE residents have received a new mobile alert from authorities confirming that the situation in the country is currently safe following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.
US President Donald Trump on Friday ruled out reaching a ceasefire agreement with Iran, saying Washington has the upper hand in the three-week-old war.
I don’t want to do a cease-fire. You know, you don’t do a cease-fire when you’re literally obliterating the other side.Donald Trump
Authorities in Dubai have confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations.
In a statement, the Dubai Media Office said the noises reported by residents were linked to defensive measures carried out as part of security operations.
Officials urged the public to rely only on verified updates from official channels and avoid circulating unconfirmed information.
The UAE Ministry of Defence has issued an urgent alert, advising residents to take immediate shelter due to a potential missile threat.
The message, sent to mobile phones in multiple areas, instructed people to go to the nearest secure building and avoid windows, doors, and open spaces until authorities provide further guidance.
A series of blasts were heard from Jerusalem on Friday after sirens sounded in northern Israel, AFP journalists said, following a warning that Iran had fired missiles.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israeli military said on its official Telegram channel.
Trump was asked while leaving the White House on Friday afternoon about plans to have US forces further target Kharg Island in the Arabian Gulf, which is vital to Iran’s oil network.
He responded, “I may have a plan I may not” but said he wouldn’t tell reporters one way or the other.
“It’s certainly a place that people are talking about. But I can’t tell you that,” Trump added.
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Day 20: UK to let US use bases for strikes on Iran threats
Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations