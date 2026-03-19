US‑Israel war on Iran, Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha, stating that Qatar considers both the military attache and the security attache at the embassy, in addition to the staff of the two attache offices "persona non grata", and requests that they leave the country within a maximum period of (24) hours.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) said this decision came during a meeting held Wednesday between Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State Ali Salehabadi.

The ministry explained that this decision comes in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution No. (2817), and the principles of good neighborliness.

The ministry stressed that the continuation of this hostile approach by the Iranian side will be met with additional measures by the State of Qatar, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests.

The ministry affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, in accordance with the provisions of international law.