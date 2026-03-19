US‑Israel war on Iran, Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats

Missiles intercepted, officials expelled as energy security fears intensify
Highlights
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the loud sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.
Authorities have advised residents to move to the nearest secure building, avoid windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions. They emphasised the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.
US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's key South Pars gas field if there were further attacks against Qatar's main gas plant.
Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that Israel had struck the South Pars field but said the United States "knew nothing" of the attack, which spurred Iran to launch an attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan facility.
"NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," the US president wrote.
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Qatar's state-run energy firm said new strikes on the Gulf nation's main gas hub on Thursday caused "extensive" damage.
QatarEnergy said in a statement that early Thursday "several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage" after a previous attack.
The company noted that the earlier attack on the Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday had already caused extensive damage to a gas-to-liquids facility.
The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian targeting of energy facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the past two days.
It considers these actions a blatant violation of international law.
Qatar further warns that such attacks pose a serious threat to global energy security, maritime navigation, and the environment.
Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement posted on X, said Iran’s attacks in the region have "crossed all red lines".
Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed five drones targetting the Eastern Province, according to authorities.
Qatar's Civil Defence authorities are currently dealing with fire at Ras Laffan industrial facility caused by an Iranian missile attack.
The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism denied the accuracy of reports and claims circulated on certain platforms regarding the imposition of restrictions by the UAE on capital movement or preventing foreign investors from transferring or disposing of their funds in accordance with the relevant regulations.
The ministry has stressed the UAE’s firm commitment to policies of economic openness and the free movement of capital, in line with international best practices and in a manner that enhances a stable and attractive investment environment.
Energy commodities are surging early on Thursday (March 19), with spreads between key benchmarks widening:
As of approximately 7.58 am Tokyo (Thursday, March 19), corresponding to 10:58 pm GMT Wednesday (March 18).
Classes will resume via online learning in Kuwait after the Eid Al Fitr holiday if current conditions persist, the Ministry of Education said. In a statement, the ministry said the move aims to ensure continuity of education within a structured framework, while monitoring student attendance, engagement and commitment to maintain quality standards.
The competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are handling two incidents of shrapnel fallout resulting from a successful interception operation against missiles that targeted the Habshan gas facility and the Bab field. Operations at the facility have been suspended and no injuries have been recorded. The authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumors and to obtain information solely from official sources.
Ten people were arrested in Kuwait following a foiled Hezbollah-linked terror plot targeting key facilities.
Iran's intelligence minister Esmail Khatib has been killed, the country's president has confirmed.
Masoud Pezeshkian said the "cowardly assassination" had left Iran "in deep mourning", after Israel said on Wednesday it had killed Khatib in an air strike.
The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha, stating that Qatar considers both the military attache and the security attache at the embassy, in addition to the staff of the two attache offices "persona non grata", and requests that they leave the country within a maximum period of (24) hours.
Qatar News Agency (QNA) said this decision came during a meeting held Wednesday between Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State Ali Salehabadi.
The ministry explained that this decision comes in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution No. (2817), and the principles of good neighborliness.
The ministry stressed that the continuation of this hostile approach by the Iranian side will be met with additional measures by the State of Qatar, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests.
The ministry affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, in accordance with the provisions of international law.
The UAE has issued a new safety alert early this morning, about an hour-plus after another other notification informing residents about defensive ops being carried out against Iranian aggression. This time, the message was more cheerful. It read: "Thank you for your cooperation. We assure you that the situation is currently safe."
UAE has issued a safety alert via phone across Dubai that calls for people to seek a safe place and shelter. Stay away from windows, it added.
The UAE's air defences are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran, and the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the sounds heard in the various areas of the country are the result of the interception by air defence systems of ballistic missiles, and by fighter jets of drones and loitering munitions.
Iran's president warned on Wednesday of the risk of "uncontrollable consequences" of attacks on energy infrastructure, after facilities in the giant Iranian South Pars gas field were targeted in the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.
"This will complicate the situation and could have uncontrollable consequences, the scope of which could engulf the entire world," Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, adding that such attacks "will yield nothing" for Iran's foes the US and Israel.
Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf added in a separate post on X that after the attacks on energy facilities "an eye-for-an-eye sum is in effect, and a new level of confrontation has begun".
Day 19: Iran warns of 'consequences' after gas field hit
Day 18: Iran confirms security chief Ali Larijani killed
Day 17: Trump urges allies to secure Strait of Hormuz,
Day 16: Trump calls for allies on Strait of Hormuz security
Day 15: Trump threatens Iran’s oil infrastructure after US bombs Kharg
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations