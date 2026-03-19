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US‑Israel war on Iran, Day 20: Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field; UAE intercepts threats

Missiles intercepted, officials expelled as energy security fears intensify

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
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US President Donald Trump speaks during a Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 17, 2026.
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Friends of Ireland luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 17, 2026.
AFP
Tensions are rapidly escalating across the Gulf after Iran warned of “uncontrollable consequences” following strikes on its South Pars gas field. The UAE activated air defences against missiles and drones, while Qatar expelled Iranian officials and reported attacks on energy sites. Saudi Arabia intercepted drones as regional leaders warn of widening conflict and threats to global energy security. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates on this developing crisis:

Highlights

UAE residents get emergency alert over missile threat

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the loud sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting missiles and drones.

Authorities have advised residents to move to the nearest secure building, avoid windows, doors, and open areas, and await official instructions. They emphasised the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.

Cathay suspends flights to Dubai until April 30 over Middle East war

Trump vows to destroy Iran gas field if Qatar plant hit again

US President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran's key South Pars gas field if there were further attacks against Qatar's main gas plant.

Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that Israel had struck the South Pars field but said the United States "knew nothing" of the attack, which spurred Iran to launch an attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan facility.

"NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before," the US president wrote.

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QatarEnergy says new missile attacks cause 'extensive' damage to gas facilities

Qatar's state-run energy firm said new strikes on the Gulf nation's main gas hub on Thursday caused "extensive" damage.

QatarEnergy said in a statement that early Thursday "several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage" after a previous attack.

The company noted that the earlier attack on the Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday had already caused extensive damage to a gas-to-liquids facility.

Qatar condemns targeting of Saudi, UAE energy facilities

The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Iranian targeting of energy facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the past two days.

It considers these actions a blatant violation of international law.

Qatar further warns that such attacks pose a serious threat to global energy security, maritime navigation, and the environment.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement posted on X, said Iran’s attacks in the region have "crossed all red lines".

Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 5 drones in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed five drones targetting the Eastern Province, according to authorities.

Qatar Civil Defence deals with Ras Laffan fire caused by Iranian missile strike

Qatar's Civil Defence authorities are currently dealing with fire at Ras Laffan industrial facility caused by an Iranian missile attack.

Ministry denies claims of capital movement restrictions in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism denied the accuracy of reports and claims circulated on certain platforms regarding the imposition of restrictions by the UAE on capital movement or preventing foreign investors from transferring or disposing of their funds in accordance with the relevant regulations.

The ministry has stressed the UAE’s firm commitment to policies of economic openness and the free movement of capital, in line with international best practices and in a manner that enhances a stable and attractive investment environment.

Sharp spike in oil prices as regional tensions persist

Energy commodities are surging early on Thursday (March 19), with spreads between key benchmarks widening:

As of approximately 7.58 am Tokyo (Thursday, March 19), corresponding to 10:58 pm GMT Wednesday (March 18).

Kuwait to resume distance learning after Eid Al Fitr break if conditions persist

Classes will resume via online learning in Kuwait after the Eid Al Fitr holiday if current conditions persist, the Ministry of Education said. In a statement, the ministry said the move aims to ensure continuity of education within a structured framework, while monitoring student attendance, engagement and commitment to maintain quality standards.

Abu Dhabi authorities dealing with 2 incidents

The competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are handling two incidents of shrapnel fallout resulting from a successful interception operation against missiles that targeted the Habshan gas facility and the Bab field. Operations at the facility have been suspended and no injuries have been recorded. The authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumors and to obtain information solely from official sources.

Kuwait foils Hezbollah-linked terror plot, 10 people arrested

Ten people were arrested in Kuwait following a foiled Hezbollah-linked terror plot targeting key facilities.

Iran confirms killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib by Israel

Iran's intelligence minister Esmail Khatib has been killed, the country's president has confirmed.

Masoud Pezeshkian said the "cowardly assassination" had left Iran "in deep mourning", after Israel said on Wednesday it had killed Khatib in an air strike.

Qatar declares Iranian military, security attaches 'persona non grata'

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha, stating that Qatar considers both the military attache and the security attache at the embassy, in addition to the staff of the two attache offices "persona non grata", and requests that they leave the country within a maximum period of (24) hours.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) said this decision came during a meeting held Wednesday between Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State Ali Salehabadi.

The ministry explained that this decision comes in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution No. (2817), and the principles of good neighborliness.

The ministry stressed that the continuation of this hostile approach by the Iranian side will be met with additional measures by the State of Qatar, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security, and national interests.

The ministry affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, in accordance with the provisions of international law.

UAE issues safety alert

The UAE has issued a new safety alert early this morning, about an hour-plus after another other notification informing residents about defensive ops being carried out against Iranian aggression. This time, the message was more cheerful. It read: "Thank you for your cooperation. We assure you that the situation is currently safe."

UAE issues safety alert

UAE has issued a safety alert via phone across Dubai that calls for people to seek a safe place and shelter. Stay away from windows, it added.

The UAE's air defences are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran, and the Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the sounds heard in the various areas of the country are the result of the interception by air defence systems of ballistic missiles, and by fighter jets of drones and loitering munitions.

Iran president warns of 'uncontrollable consequences' after gas field attack

Iran's president warned on Wednesday of the risk of "uncontrollable consequences" of attacks on energy infrastructure, after facilities in the giant Iranian South Pars gas field were targeted in the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.

"This will complicate the situation and could have uncontrollable consequences, the scope of which could engulf the entire world," Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X, adding that such attacks "will yield nothing" for Iran's foes the US and Israel.

Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf added in a separate post on X that after the attacks on energy facilities "an eye-for-an-eye sum is in effect, and a new level of confrontation has begun".

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