Iran regime's missile assembly plant flattened in US strikes: CentCom

IRGC facility was used to assemble surface-to-surface ballistic missiles
An Iranian regime's missile manufacturing and assembly facility had been razed to the ground following precision strikes as part of the US military carrying out "Operation Epic Fury".
In an X post, the US Central Command stated their air, land, and sea forces continue of neutralise threats from the Iranian regime.
In the missile factory hit, satellite imagery shows a before-and-after videos:
March 1 shows intact long assembly halls and support structures at the Karaj plant.
By March 11, those same areas are reduced to extensive rubble piles and debris fields, with multiple buildings fully collapsed.
It indicates severe damage to the structure, likely rendering missile production inoperable.
Strikes appear precisely targeted with no evident off-site impact in the frames.
Operation Epic Fury is not a one-off event against the Islamic regime in Iran — it is an evolving campaign that include counter-proliferation strikes, maritime security as well as cyber, electronic warfare and allied coordination.
The operations also saw the use of 5,000-pound bombs dropped from B-1s to neutralise threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been virtually shut by Iran.
Instead, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Italy and Japan issued statements indicating their intention to pitch in to the maritime effort to ensure freedom on navigation in the narrow strait, used by 20% of global oil shipments.
The operation signals a shift from reactive deterrence to proactive disruption.
Rather than waiting for attacks to occur, the US appears committed to preemptively dismantling the infrastructure that enables them.
However, the risks remain high. Iran reportedly retains a vast network of hardened and dispersed facilities, as well as asymmetric tools — from proxy militias to cyber capabilities — that can retaliate below the threshold of conventional war.
Cumulative Iran ballistic missile launches since February 28:
~1,100–1,700 (exact total varies by source due to ongoing low-volume fire)
Peak: 400–500+ on Day 1
Collapse: 86–94% by early March (down to single digits/low teens per day by mid-March).
Military analysts assess that, based on the declining number of launches, Iran may now be operating at a “harassment-level” capability, with only sporadic single- or low double-digit missile strikes per day.
The main constraint appears to be its launcher fleet.
With production facilities degraded, each missile fired is increasingly difficult to replace. Continued U.S. and Israeli air dominance is accelerating this attrition.
Meanwhile, AFP reported that the Israeli military has launched a wave of strike on Tehran early Friday, following Iranian missile fire at Israel overnight.
An IDF statement said Israeli forced had "begun a wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran", without elaborating.
These estimates are based on open-source data and remain subject to the "fog of war" and classification limits, meaning actual figures could differ.
Still, the trend is clear: capability is degrading and likely to decline further —unless a ceasefire halts ongoing strikes.