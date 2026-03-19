The shift has not been sudden. Rates at the start of the month were closer to 15.63 pesos per dirham on March 1, gradually strengthening through the first week toward the 15.9 range. Momentum picked up mid-month, with the dirham crossing 16.1 on March 12 and holding near 16.2 levels through March 13 to March 16.

Short pauses in the trend did little to change direction. The rate hovered around 16.21 to 16.24 across several sessions before accelerating again. By March 18, it had moved to 16.14, before breaking higher to 16.3 on March 19, extending gains for UAE senders.

This backdrop has placed the peso among the weaker regional currencies in March, adding to pressure on policymakers while improving returns for overseas workers sending money home. Every Dh1,000 now converts to roughly 16,360 pesos, compared with around 15,600 pesos at the start of the month, offering a noticeable gain without any change in transfer amount.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.