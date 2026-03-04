Rupee slides past 25 against the dirham amid oil surge and inflation worries
Dubai: Indian expatriates in the UAE woke up to a sharp currency shift on Wednesday morning after the Indian rupee touched its weakest level ever against the UAE dirham, opening a potentially attractive window for remittances. (Check live forex rates here)
Rupee briefly weakened to around 25.05 against Dh1 at about 8.55 am on Wednesday, compared with roughly 24.85 a day earlier. The move pushed the rupee past the psychological 25 mark against the dirham for the first time.
Every dirham now converts into more rupees than at any point in recent history, increasing the value of transfers sent from the UAE to India. A Dh1,000 remittance now converts into about ₹25,040, offering noticeably higher returns compared with levels seen only a few weeks ago.
The sudden slide in the rupee has put the spotlight back on remittance strategies among UAE residents, particularly those who send money home regularly to support families or service financial commitments.
Currency traders say the latest move is part of a gradual weakening trend that has been unfolding through the past month.
Early February levels hovered closer to the mid-24 range, with the dirham converting at roughly ₹24.49 to ₹24.54 during the first week of the month. Those levels held fairly steady for several days before a slow upward drift began.
By the middle of February the exchange rate had crept into the ₹24.57 to ₹24.61 range, reflecting modest but consistent pressure on the rupee. The final weeks of the month brought another incremental shift, with rates moving closer to ₹24.66.
Momentum gathered toward the end of February and the start of March. The rate climbed to around ₹24.71 on March 1, followed by ₹24.82 on March 2 and ₹24.85 the next day. Wednesday’s jump past ₹25 marked the sharpest single shift in weeks and pushed the currency into record territory.
Currency market observers say the move highlights how quickly exchange rate dynamics can change once external pressures begin to build.
Rising crude oil prices appear to be one of the main triggers behind the currency’s recent slide.
According to Bloomberg data, the rupee weakened to a record low against the US dollar as well, falling as much as 0.7% to around 92.0875 per dollar on Wednesday. Indian government bond yields also rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to about 6.72%.
Brent crude has surged above $82 a barrel after rising roughly 12% in just two days. The jump marks the biggest short-term gain since 2020 and has revived concerns about imported inflation for energy-dependent economies.
India imports the vast majority of its crude oil requirements, which means higher global prices quickly translate into pressure on the country’s trade balance and currency.
Bloomberg reported that the spike in crude prices has raised concerns that inflation could accelerate while the nation’s trade deficit widens, both of which tend to weaken the rupee.
The UAE remains one of the largest sources of remittances to India, with millions of Indian residents sending money home every month.
Currency shifts like Wednesday’s move often trigger a wave of remittance activity, particularly when the rupee crosses psychologically important levels.
A stronger dirham relative to the rupee means expatriates can send the same amount of money while delivering higher rupee value to recipients in India. The difference can be significant for regular transfers used to cover household expenses, school fees, or loan repayments.
Such windows tend to attract both regular monthly transfers and larger one-off remittances, especially from residents waiting for favourable rates.
Market volatility, however, means rates can change quickly depending on global developments. Oil prices, geopolitical tensions and broader currency movements will continue to influence the rupee in the coming days.