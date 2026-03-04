Momentum gathered toward the end of February and the start of March. The rate climbed to around ₹24.71 on March 1, followed by ₹24.82 on March 2 and ₹24.85 the next day. Wednesday’s jump past ₹25 marked the sharpest single shift in weeks and pushed the currency into record territory.

Every dirham now converts into more rupees than at any point in recent history, increasing the value of transfers sent from the UAE to India. A Dh1,000 remittance now converts into about ₹25,040, offering noticeably higher returns compared with levels seen only a few weeks ago.

According to Bloomberg data, the rupee weakened to a record low against the US dollar as well, falling as much as 0.7% to around 92.0875 per dollar on Wednesday. Indian government bond yields also rose, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to about 6.72%.

