Over the past five sessions alone, the rupee weakened from around 24.67 to nearly 24.93 against the dirham. The speed of the decline has stood out. What had been a slow grind lower through early January turned into a sharp slide in the final week, bringing the psychologically important 25 level into view far sooner than many consumers expected.

The rupee began January trading just below 24.4 to the dirham. Early gains for remittance users were modest and gradual, with the currency drifting through the mid 24.4 and 24.5 range during the first half of the month. Momentum picked up after mid-January, when the exchange rate moved decisively beyond 24.6.

The Reserve Bank of India has intervened repeatedly to slow the pace of the decline. Market participants said the central bank sold dollars aggressively on at least two occasions this week. The action has helped temper volatility but has not reversed the broader trend.

Foreign investors have pulled around $3.5 billion from Indian equities so far this month, dragging the Nifty 50 down nearly 5% in January. Selling intensified during the past week, reinforcing pressure on the currency. On Friday, the benchmark index fell 0.8%, weighed by a selloff in shares of Adani group companies after the US Securities and Exchange Commission sought court approval to personally email summons to Gautam Adani.

According to a Reuters report, the rupee fell to a lifetime low against the US dollar on Friday, weighed down by a combination of equity outflows, importer demand and speculative positioning. The currency slid to 91.95 per dollar and is now down more than 1% for the week.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.