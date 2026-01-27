Rupee weakness has fed expectations of further depreciation, which in turn has amplified dollar buying. Importers, investors and traders tend to accelerate dollar purchases when they expect the currency to weaken further. That behaviour has added to pressure even on days when global conditions appear supportive.

The rupee fell 1.18% last week, taking it close to the 92-per-dollar level for the first time. Traders say the speed of the decline matters as much as the level itself. Rapid moves tend to alter expectations, encouraging market participants to position for further weakness and reinforcing negative momentum.

One of the biggest drags on the rupee has been sustained foreign selling of Indian equities. Outflows have reached nearly $4 billion so far in January, increasing demand for dollars and removing a key source of support for the local currency. The pressure has built steadily rather than arriving in a single shock, making it harder for the rupee to stabilise.

Against the dollar, the rupee recovered slightly from its all-time low and gained 10 paise to trade at 91.80 in early deals. It had touched a historic low of 92 per dollar on Friday before settling at 91.90. Indian forex and equity markets were shut on Monday for Republic Day.

Bankers say companies have increased hedging to protect themselves against further currency losses. Such activity lifts near-term demand for dollars through forwards and other instruments. When multiple firms hedge at the same time, the cumulative effect can weigh heavily on the spot market.

The rupee is set to find some support from a softer dollar index, which has slipped to near a four-month low. The move has been driven by a rally in the Japanese yen, concerns over a potential US federal shutdown and unease over President Donald Trump’s policymaking. One-month non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee may open in the 91.68 to 91.72 range.

The Reserve Bank of India has intervened regularly to lean against excessive volatility, according to traders. Market participants say the central bank is supplying dollars at various levels instead of defending a specific exchange rate. That approach has limited sharp swings but has not stopped the broader slide.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.