GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi authorities dealing with two incidents of shrapnel fallout

Operations at the facility suspended after shrapnel fallout from misisle interception

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi authorities dealing with two incidents of shrapnel fallout
Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are handling two incidents of shrapnel fallout resulting from a successful interception operation against missiles that targeted the Habshan gas facility and the Bab field.

Operations at the facility have been suspended and no injuries have been recorded.

The competent authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information solely from official sources.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cesar Diaz, son of the owner of a damaged apartment, shows missile shrapnel in Catia La Mar, La Guaira State, Venezuela, on January 4, 2026, a day after Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro was captured in a US strike.

Why touching shrapnel is dangerous: Ministry explains

1m read
UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

UAE, Qatar leaders condemn Iranian attacks in call

1m read
A traditional Ramadan cannon is fired at Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, marking the moment of iftar and echoing a timeless custom of the holy month.

Ramadan unity celebrated at Bab Al Shams event

1m read
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi.

UAE President meets Qatari Emir in Abu Dhabi

2m read