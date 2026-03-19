Abu Dhabi authorities dealing with two incidents of shrapnel fallout

Operations at the facility suspended after shrapnel fallout from misisle interception
Abu Dhabi: The competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are handling two incidents of shrapnel fallout resulting from a successful interception operation against missiles that targeted the Habshan gas facility and the Bab field.
Operations at the facility have been suspended and no injuries have been recorded.
The competent authorities have urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information solely from official sources.