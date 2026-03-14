US-Israel war on Iran day 15: Trump says bombs Kharg Island; Tehran warns of oil retaliation

Gulf intercepts missiles and drones as US signals tougher strikes on Iran.
Highlights
A drone struck the US embassy in Baghdad on Saturday, an Iraqi security official said, as an AFP journalist saw smoke rising from the complex.
"A drone hit the embassy," the official said, with a second security source confirming that an attack had targeted the diplomatic mission.
The attack took place shortly after two Iran-backed fighters were killed in strikes on Iraq's capital, according to several sources.
An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed a dozen medical staff at a clinic, Lebanese health authorities said Saturday, after Iran-backed Hezbollah's leader said his group was ready for a long confrontation with Israel.
Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when the Tehran-backed militant group attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes.
Lebanese health authorities said an Israeli strike killed 12 doctors, paramedics and nurses working at a healthcare centre in the town of Burj Qalawiya, following another strike on the town of Sawaneh that left two paramedics affiliated with Hezbollah and its ally Amal dead.
Bahraini authorities have arrested six people, including international footballer Ahmed Mirza Musa, on charges of misleading public opinion and publishing content deemed to violate the law on social media, the Interior Ministry said.
In a statement, the ministry said the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security, represented by the cybercrime unit, had identified and detained the individuals.
Authorities said the arrests followed the filming and publication of videos related to the “effects of the Iranian aggression”, as well as content expressing sympathy with and praise for what it called hostile acts.
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Fairford is one of two bases that the UK has given the US permission to use for "specific defensive operations into Iran", British Defence Minister John Healey has said
Dubai Media Office confirmed that debris from a successful interception struck the façade of a building in central Dubai. Authorities said the situation has been fully contained, with no fire or injuries reported.
Five US Air Force refuelling aircraft were damaged in an Iranian missile strike on a Saudi air base, according to reports citing U.S. officials. The planes were hit while on the ground but were not destroyed and no casualties were reported
The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police has apprehended 45 individuals of various nationalities for filming locations during ongoing incidents and publishing the footage online, alongside circulating inaccurate and misleading information.
Police said such posts could provoke public concern and spread rumours within the community.
Explosions rocked Iraq's capital Baghdad on Saturday after two strikes targeted the powerful Iran-backed group Kataeb Hezbollah, killing two members including a "key figure", security sources said.
The strikes are the first in the heart of Baghdad to kill Iran-backed fighters since the start of the Middle East war on February 28, which has not spared Iraq, long a proxy battleground between the US and Iran.
"At 02:15 am (2315 GMT Friday), a missile struck a house that was being used by Kataeb Hezbollah," said a security source, adding that "a key figure was martyred," and two members of the group were wounded.
AFP journalists heard blasts in the capital followed by ambulance sirens, with witnesses saying they saw smoke rising from the Arasat neighbourhood, where several Iran-backed groups are known to be present.
Two hours later, an airstrike hit a vehicle in eastern Baghdad that killed "a member of the Hashed al-Shaabi," another security source said.
A Hashed al-Shaabi official told AFP the member killed belongs to Kataeb Hezbollah.
An explosion was heard in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Saturday, an AFP journalist reported, hours after a missile struck a powerful Iran-backed group in the city.
Residents in the Zayouna district in eastern Baghdad told AFP that the force of the blast shook their houses.
Explosions were heard earlier in Baghdad, which appeared to be a missile strike on a house used by the powerful Iran-backed group Kataeb Hezbollah, killing "a key figure" and wounding two others, according to a security source.
The Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that it has intercepted and destroyed six drones.
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DOHA: The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced today that the Qatar Armed Forces have intercepted a missile attack targeting the State of Qatar, according to the Qatari News Agency.
The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force announced that air defence systems continue to successfully counter successive waves of hostile Iranian aggression.
Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that since the onset of hostilities, air defences have intercepted and destroyed 121 ballistic missiles and 193 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Iran's military has threatened US-linked oil targets after US President Donald Trump said Kharg oil facilities in the Arabian Gulf was bombed.
Kharg Island is Iran's primary and most crucial crude oil export terminal in the Gulf, handling 90–95% of its crude exports.
Located near the northern end of the Gulf, this critical facility receives oil from major fields via subsea pipelines, storing and loading it onto tankers for international, mostly Asian, markets.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged the public to keep a safe distance from any debris and report sightings immediately to authorities.
In a public safety advisory issued on social media, the authority warned residents not to approach, touch or photograph any objects that may have fallen following aerial interception operations, stressing that specialised teams are responsible for handling such incidents.
Roughly 2,500 Marines and at least one amphibious assault ship are headed for the Middle East, a US official told The Associated Press.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans, said elements from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli have been ordered to the Middle East. The move marks a major addition of troops to the region.
President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Friday that American forces would strike Iranian targets "very hard" in the coming days, signalling an intensification of the US-Israeli campaign as the war in the Middle East approaches its third week.
"We're going to be hitting them very hard over the next week," Trump told Fox News Radio, adding that he believed Iran's leadership could eventually be toppled by its own people.
"I really think that's a big hurdle to climb for people that don't have weapons," Trump said. "I think it's a very big hurdle... It'll happen, but it probably will be, maybe not immediately."
Day 14: Trump vows intense strikes against Iran in coming days
Day 13: US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq
Day 12: Donald Trump says Iran near point of defeat
Day 11: US says today will be the 'most intense' of attacks
Day 10: UAE intercepts 15 missiles and 119 drones
Day 9: Gulf nations face fresh attacks
Day 8: US forces hit Iran hard, Trump touts battlefield gains
Day 7: Thousands being evacuated from Middle East: Trump
Day 6: Spring break for schools, universities moved up; some exams cancelled
Day 5: UAE waives overstay fines caused by airspace closure
Day 4: Dubai contains fire near US Consulate
Day 3: Trump lists 'clear' Iran war objectives
Day 2: UAE airlines extend flight cancellations