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Gold falls over Dh50 from peak this month, UAE shoppers eye Eid buys

Lower prices ahead of Eid spark fresh demand for gold jewellery

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Price dip ahead of Eid draws shoppers back into Dubai gold markets
Price dip ahead of Eid draws shoppers back into Dubai gold markets
Megan Hirons Mahon/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai have dropped sharply from their March highs, opening a window for last-minute Eid shoppers looking to buy jewellery at relatively lower rates after weeks of elevated pricing. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

By 9.26 am on Thursday, 24-karat gold was priced at Dh584.50, down from Dh588 a day earlier and significantly below the Dh641 level seen on March 2. The 22-karat variant followed a similar trend, standing at Dh541.25 compared to Dh544.50 on Wednesday and well below its Dh593.50 peak earlier this month.

The pullback comes just ahead of Eid, a period when jewellery demand typically surges across the UAE.

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From peak to pullback

Prices began the month on a strong footing, holding above Dh630 for 24-karat gold and close to Dh590 for 22-karat. Early March saw a sharp spike, with rates touching their highest levels on March 2 before starting a gradual decline.

Momentum remained elevated through the first half of the month, with 24-karat gold still trading above Dh620 as late as March 11. The trend shifted more decisively after mid-March, with prices slipping below Dh610 and then moving closer to Dh600.

The past few sessions have seen a faster correction. Rates dropped to Dh600 on March 17 and have continued to ease since, bringing prices down to current levels in the mid-Dh580 range. The overall move reflects a drop of more than Dh50 from the month’s peak, offering a noticeable difference for buyers making larger purchases.

Global cues cap prices

International markets have played a key role in shaping local prices. Gold found some support on Thursday after a six-day losing streak, with dip-buyers stepping in following a near 4% slide.

Even with the recovery, broader pressures remain. The US Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady and signalled limited scope for cuts this year, keeping yields elevated and reducing gold’s appeal compared to interest-bearing assets.

Rising oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East are also feeding inflation concerns, which in turn support a stronger dollar. A firmer dollar tends to weigh on commodities priced in the currency, including gold.

Buyers weigh timing ahead of Eid

The timing of the price drop is drawing attention from consumers preparing for Eid purchases, particularly those planning to buy wedding jewellery or gift items.

While gold remains higher on a year-to-date basis, recent declines have eased some of the pressure on buyers who had delayed purchases during the earlier rally. The current levels offer a more accessible entry point compared to the start of the month, even though volatility in global markets suggests prices could continue to fluctuate.

With Eid just around the corner, shoppers are now weighing whether to lock in rates or wait for further dips, with the latest correction providing a timely opportunity in an otherwise uncertain market.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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UAE GoldDubai goldUS-Israel-Iran war

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