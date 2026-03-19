By 9.26 am on Thursday, 24-karat gold was priced at Dh584.50, down from Dh588 a day earlier and significantly below the Dh641 level seen on March 2. The 22-karat variant followed a similar trend, standing at Dh541.25 compared to Dh544.50 on Wednesday and well below its Dh593.50 peak earlier this month.

The past few sessions have seen a faster correction. Rates dropped to Dh600 on March 17 and have continued to ease since, bringing prices down to current levels in the mid-Dh580 range. The overall move reflects a drop of more than Dh50 from the month’s peak, offering a noticeable difference for buyers making larger purchases.

While gold remains higher on a year-to-date basis, recent declines have eased some of the pressure on buyers who had delayed purchases during the earlier rally. The current levels offer a more accessible entry point compared to the start of the month, even though volatility in global markets suggests prices could continue to fluctuate.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.