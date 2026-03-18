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Dubai gold drops Dh40 from March peak. Is this the buying window?

Prices retreat from peak levels seen at the start of the month

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Shoppers at gold souq in Deira.
Shoppers at gold souq in Deira.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai edged higher on Wednesday morning, with the 24K rate at Dh601 per gram at 9.17am, up slightly from Dh600 a day earlier, while 22K climbed to Dh556.50 from Dh555.50, yet the broader trend shows prices have dropped Dh40 from this month’s peak on March 2, raising the question of whether this is the right window for jewellery buyers to step in. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

Internationally, bullion continues to trade near the $5,000 mark, holding close to record levels even as momentum slows. Investors are weighing the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook alongside rising inflation risks driven by elevated oil prices.

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Prices move in a tight band

Recent price action shows a clear shift from early-month highs to a more stable range. Gold opened March at elevated levels, with 24K touching Dh641 on March 2 and Dh636 on March 1, before easing gradually through the first half of the month. By March 10 and 11, prices had climbed above Dh628 and Dh623 respectively, marking one of the strongest phases this month.

That rally lost pace quickly, with prices slipping to Dh617.50 on March 12 and continuing to soften toward the Dh600 mark. Over the past week, gold has moved within a narrow band, fluctuating between Dh604 and Dh600, indicating a pause after earlier gains. The 22K segment has followed a similar path, moving from a peak of Dh593.50 at the start of the month to the current Dh556.50 range.

Global cues keep traders cautious

Gold’s direction remains closely tied to expectations around US monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates steady, but markets are focused on signals around inflation and the path ahead for rate cuts.

Higher oil prices have added another layer of uncertainty, feeding concerns about persistent inflation and limiting the scope for aggressive easing. Rising borrowing costs typically weigh on non-yielding assets such as gold, keeping gains in check despite strong underlying demand.

Demand supported by risk outlook

Despite the recent pause, gold has gained roughly 16% so far this year, supported by continued demand for safe-haven assets. Investors are also factoring in the possibility of slower economic growth combined with elevated inflation, a backdrop that tends to support bullion over time.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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UAE GoldDubai goldUS-Israel-Iran war

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