Dubai: Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai edged higher on Wednesday morning, with the 24K rate at Dh601 per gram at 9.17am, up slightly from Dh600 a day earlier, while 22K climbed to Dh556.50 from Dh555.50, yet the broader trend shows prices have dropped Dh40 from this month’s peak on March 2, raising the question of whether this is the right window for jewellery buyers to step in. (Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait , and India .)

That rally lost pace quickly, with prices slipping to Dh617.50 on March 12 and continuing to soften toward the Dh600 mark. Over the past week, gold has moved within a narrow band, fluctuating between Dh604 and Dh600, indicating a pause after earlier gains. The 22K segment has followed a similar path, moving from a peak of Dh593.50 at the start of the month to the current Dh556.50 range.

Recent price action shows a clear shift from early-month highs to a more stable range. Gold opened March at elevated levels, with 24K touching Dh641 on March 2 and Dh636 on March 1, before easing gradually through the first half of the month. By March 10 and 11, prices had climbed above Dh628 and Dh623 respectively, marking one of the strongest phases this month.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.